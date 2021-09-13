Flare Finance to Release 7777 DeLorean NFTs, Here's Why This Is Important for Its Community

This collection is not only about digital art

Flare Finance, a flagship decentralized finance protocol on the Flare (FLR) blockchain, releases an exclusive NFT collection.

7777 DeLoreans released on Rarible (Flare soon!)

According to the official announcement shared by Flare Finance, an all-in-one DeFi conglomerate on Flare, it releases 7777 non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This massive drop is available on Rarible, a top-tier Ethereum-based digital collectibles marketplace. As the upcoming Flare (FLR) mainnet will be EVM-compatible, all NFTs from this collection will be ported to Flare (FLR) upon launch.

The newly released collection is dedicated to legendary sports cars of the past. Ideologically, it is set to memorialize the progress of Flare Finance and its community:

#FlareFinance would like to announce the beginning of our Loyalists' #NFT Collection. 7,777 Delorian NFT's commemorating our past, present and future events are available.

Right now, the prices on the items for sale start from 0.1 Ethers or $320.

Limited bonuses for early birds

Some NFTs from the collection will be distributed in an airdrop. To be eligible for it, the Twitter followers of the Flare Finance account should like and retweet the announcement and tag three Flare supporters.

What is special about this event is that holders of the new NFTs will gain access to various NFT drops, bonuses and benefits in the ecosystem.

As covered by U.Today previously, Flare Finance shared plans to launch its mechanisms on Songbird (SGB), Flare's canary network.