First Public Bitcoin (BTC) Fund in Toronto Trades 163,716 Shares in One Day

Fri, 04/24/2020 - 13:44
Yuri Molchan
The first BTC Fund in Toronto with the Winklevoss’ Gemini selected as the custodian trades almost 164,000 shares in just one day
The digital asset chief expert of VanEck, Gabor Gurbacs, has just tweeted that the first public Bitcoin fund, listed on the Toronto stock exchange two weeks ago, sold 163,716 shares yesterday.

He says this is yet another proof that institutional investors are interested in Bitcoin, despite what BTC critics keep saying.

The fund was launched by the Canadian fund manager 3iQ and the Gemini crypto exchange, set up by the Winklevoss twins, was chosen as the custodian. Tyler Winklevoss proudly shared this news on Twitter on April 9:

As earlier reported by U.Today, Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz stated that Bitcoin ‘is making new friends every day’.

Considering the fact that the next Bitcoin halving takes place in less than twenty days, an inflow of new investors, both retail and institutional, seems natural.

