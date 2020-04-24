Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Inflation Rate Will Be Lower Than Gold’s After BTC Halving: Electric Capital Co-founder

News
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 08:58
Yuri Molchan
Electric Capital co-founder shares some recent forecasts on Bitcoin and gold inflation, saying that it is going to be lower for BTC after the halving
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

After the crude oil price crashed earlier this week, Bitcoin first retreated below $7,000 but on Thursday it surged back to $7,800, showing that it had fully recovered from the March 12 collapse.

Now, as new forecasts for major assets have started coming in, earlier expectations that Bitcoin's inflation will be lower than gold's after the halving are getting confirmed. Besides, data shows that after the oil price crash, investors could be rushing from traditional assets to BTC.

Bitcoin inflation about to drop below gold's

Investor and an Electric Capital co-founder Avichal Garg has shared a chart on his Twitter page which shows that as of May this year, the annual inflation rate of Bitcoin is going to be less than gold’s.

The Bitcoin halving, which is due in less than twenty days, is going to reduce BTC inflation again by cutting the newly produced supply of coins in half.

Recently, the creator of stock-to-flow analysis, trader ‘Plan B’, tweeted that BTC priced in gold had hit the biggest low since 2017. As per the stock-to-flow scheme, gold will go down in price soon unless BTC sees a rally after the halving on May 18, provided this model actually works.

Related
Raoul Pal Predicts When Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Reach $1 Mln

New investors might be grabbing Bitcoin as a hedge

Glassnode has shared a chart, which could mean that after the recent oil price crash, new investors are starting to use Bitcoin as a hedge against conventional assets.

The data shows that the amount of active entities in the BTC network has surged.

Data from Glassnode also shows that the active supply of Bitcoin has reached a six-month high. This means that holders have become more active in moving their coins. The high amounts to 2,073,717.362 BTC.

Also, the number of Bitcoin wallets holding more than 0.1 BTC has also increased, reaching an all-time high of 3,005,057.000.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy