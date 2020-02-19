Back

First Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Facility Opened by Peter Thiel-Backed Layer1

📰 News
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 18:03
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    Layer1, the Bitcoin (BTC) mining startup backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, opens its very first mining farm in West Texas

Cover image via wikipedia.org

Bitcoin (BTC) mining startup Layer1, which received a hefty $50 mln from PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, has opened its first facility in Texas, Fortune reports

Must Read
Bitcoin Mining Helps US Energy Company Solve Major Problem in Gas Industry - READ MORE

A new Bitcoin mining hub 

The 30-acre farm is situated in western Texas, which is growing into a burgeoning mining hub because of its low-cost electric power. In fact, the company's CEO Alexander Liegl says this region of the Lone Star State has "the cheapest electricity" on the globe. 

His words don't come as a surprise. West Texas is known for its laissez-faire attitude to market regulations, remaining at the forefront of the fracking industry.  

Must Read
Bitcoin Mining Breaks Even at $8,000, Why Rising Hash Rate is a Positive Indicator of Price - READ MORE

Preserving the environment 

Bitcoin's excessive energy use doesn't sit well with environmental activists who even go as far as proposing to seize the assets of miners. However, Layer1 will mainly rely on renewable sources of electricity such as wind power. Obviously, they will take advantage of the region's rich gas industry. 

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Is Not Priced In, Says Lolli CEO Alex Adelman - READ MORE

Halving is not a concern 

Bitcoin's miner reward will be reduced from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC during the upcoming halving that is expected to happen somewhere around late April. This supply will lead to the exodus of miners with older equipment.  

However, Layer1 doesn't seem to be concerned about the halving with its CEO saying that they only care about their competitors. 

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Mining
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
Cardano (ADA) to Release New Ouroborous BFT Protocol, Hardfork Announced

Cardano (ADA) to Release New Ouroborous BFT Protocol, Hardfork Announced
Bitcoin Revolution Scam Strikes Again With Peter Sagan Becoming Its Latest Victim

Bitcoin Revolution Scam Strikes Again With Peter Sagan Becoming Its Latest Victim
Binance Goes on Unscheduled Maintanance, Community Afraid to Lose Funds

Binance Goes on Unscheduled Maintanance, Community Afraid to Lose Funds