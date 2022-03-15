EU Lawmakers Vote Against BTC Ban, Two Factors Will Help SHIB Spike to $0.01, Cardano’s TVL Hits New Highs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today.
EU lawmakers vote against Bitcoin ban
Good news for Bitcoin holders living in Europe: The Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) has rejected a "de facto" Bitcoin ban. According to a tweet posted by Patrick Hansen, 32 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) did not support the crippling provision, winning the vote against the other 24 MEPs by a narrow margin. Hansen also commented that the EU's crypto community has become a "strong force" in politics.
SHIB might spike to $0.01 due to these factors besides burning
In its recent tweet, Shibburn, a SHIB burn tracker, stated that despite all of the community’s efforts to destroy as many canine coins as possible, Shiba Inu’s price has not been significantly affected. The SHIB burning business urged the SHIB Army to do more for the the community in order to boost the SHIB price (namely, to buy and “hodl” the meme crypto), adding that these activities have the same effect and would be more beneficial.
Cardano's total value locked (TVL) reaches new highs
Cardano is yet again hitting a new all-time high, with its total value locked reaching $188.88 million on March 14, DefiLlama reports. With the inclusion of staked governance tokens, Cardano's TVL now stands at about $271.02 million. According to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, the growth in TVL is just getting started, and the community will see a huge improvement after the Vasil hard fork takes place in June.
Cryptolaw founder hints at what comes next after Ripple's win of fair defense
After Judge Torres denied the SEC's motion to strike Ripple's "fair notice" defense, Cryptolaw founder John Deaton decided to shed light on what is going to happen next. According to his recent tweet, now that the motion to strike has been denied, the SEC has 30 days to answer Ripple's pending requests for admissions. Besides, Judge Netburn is expected to rule on emails and the Estabrook notes, as well as to reach a verdict on the SEC's motion for reconsideration.