EU Lawmakers Vote Against BTC Ban, Two Factors Will Help SHIB Spike to $0.01, Cardano’s TVL Hits New Highs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

EU lawmakers vote against Bitcoin ban

Good news for Bitcoin holders living in Europe: The Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) has rejected a "de facto" Bitcoin ban. According to a tweet posted by Patrick Hansen, 32 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) did not support the crippling provision, winning the vote against the other 24 MEPs by a narrow margin. Hansen also commented that the EU's crypto community has become a "strong force" in politics.

SHIB might spike to $0.01 due to these factors besides burning

In its recent tweet, Shibburn , a SHIB burn tracker, stated that despite all of the community’s efforts to destroy as many canine coins as possible, Shiba Inu’s price has not been significantly affected. The SHIB burning business urged the SHIB Army to do more for the the community in order to boost the SHIB price (namely, to buy and “hodl” the meme crypto), adding that these activities have the same effect and would be more beneficial.

Cardano's total value locked (TVL) reaches new highs

Cardano is yet again hitting a new all-time high, with its total value locked reaching $188.88 million on March 14, DefiLlama reports. With the inclusion of staked governance tokens, Cardano's TVL now stands at about $271.02 million. According to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, the growth in TVL is just getting started, and the community will see a huge improvement after the Vasil hard fork takes place in June.

