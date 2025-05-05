Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Beating Dogecoin (DOGE) With $25 Billion

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In terms of market capitalization, Cardano is putting up a good fight to surpass Dogecoin and take back eighth place on the cryptocurrency market. The market capitalization gap is closing, with ADA currently trading at $0.67 and DOGE at $0.17. Cardano's recent actions may be the cause of this change. The price chart for Cardano shows a consistent upward trend, with ADA continuing to hold above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Advertisement

ADA is in a strong position against DOGE, which has performed less consistently in recent weeks thanks to its technical strength and rising investor interest. The launch of privacy-focused sidechain Midnight has been a major factor in Cardano's growth. By using zero-knowledge proofs, Midnight seeks to protect user data while allowing users to create private smart contracts and carry out private transactions.

The growing need for privacy in blockchain applications is being addressed by this initiative, which could draw more users to the Cardano ecosystem. Additionally, the Midnight project presents the NIGHT token, which performs governance functions within the Midnight network and the DUST token, which is intended for private smart contract interactions. These changes may increase Cardano's usefulness and attractiveness, especially to developers and businesses looking for privacy-focused solutions.

Advertisement

The market capitalization of Cardano is expected to increase as it keeps innovating and growing its ecosystem. Cardano may overtake Dogecoin in the market rankings if ADA continues on its current course and DOGE stays largely unchanged. Investors and market observers should keep a close eye on these developments because Cardano's innovations could herald a major change in the cryptocurrency space.