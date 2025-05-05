Advertisement
Advertisement

    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Beating Dogecoin (DOGE) With $25 Billion

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 5/05/2025 - 13:01
    Cardano could be on verge of flipping Dogecoin by market capitalization, following rapid growth around network
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Beating Dogecoin (DOGE) With $25 Billion
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In terms of market capitalization, Cardano is putting up a good fight to surpass Dogecoin and take back eighth place on the cryptocurrency market. The market capitalization gap is closing, with ADA currently trading at $0.67 and DOGE at $0.17. Cardano's recent actions may be the cause of this change. The price chart for Cardano shows a consistent upward trend, with ADA continuing to hold above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

    Advertisement

    ADA is in a strong position against DOGE, which has performed less consistently in recent weeks thanks to its technical strength and rising investor interest. The launch of privacy-focused sidechain Midnight has been a major factor in Cardano's growth. By using zero-knowledge proofs, Midnight seeks to protect user data while allowing users to create private smart contracts and carry out private transactions. 

    Article image
    Source: Coinmarketcap

    The growing need for privacy in blockchain applications is being addressed by this initiative, which could draw more users to the Cardano ecosystem. Additionally, the Midnight project presents the NIGHT token, which performs governance functions within the Midnight network and the DUST token, which is intended for private smart contract interactions. These changes may increase Cardano's usefulness and attractiveness, especially to developers and businesses looking for privacy-focused solutions.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase
    Key Date Arrives for Litecoin (LTC) Holders
    Breaking: Binance's CZ Proposes Crucial New BNB and BTC Use Case
    Record $19,000,000,000 Inflows Explode Crypto Market: Report

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 05/04/2025 - 18:24
    $9 Billion Blockchain Hub on Track to Transform Maldives
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    The market capitalization of Cardano is expected to increase as it keeps innovating and growing its ecosystem. Cardano may overtake Dogecoin in the market rankings if ADA continues on its current course and DOGE stays largely unchanged. Investors and market observers should keep a close eye on these developments because Cardano's innovations could herald a major change in the cryptocurrency space.

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 5, 2025 - 12:55
    Bonk (BONK) Price Surges as Market in Red, See Other Top Performers
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    May 5, 2025 - 11:39
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Beating Dogecoin (DOGE) With $25 Billion
    Bonk (BONK) Price Surges as Market in Red, See Other Top Performers
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase
    Show all