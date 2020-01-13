BTC
-0.92%
8106.49
ETH
-2.14%
143.42
LTC
-3.77%
49.55
EOS
-2.99%
3.115
XRP
-1.77%
0.2114
ADA
-2.4%
0.03697
NEO
-3.4%
9.901
TRX
-2.52%
0.01467
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Phase 0 Explained: Details By Team Lead

📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Phase 0 or Beacon Chain is an initial stage of Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Proof-of-Stake network. Today Ethereum Foundation published a verbalized thesis on how it will run

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Ethereum Foundation has published a document called 'Phase 0 for Humans [v0.10.0]'. It demonstrates the details of Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 network design.

The Heavy Burden Of Validators

One of the main purposes of ETH2 Phase 0 is to organize the interaction of validators responsible for the transactions' confirmation.

According to Danny Ryan, Ethereum's team lead, the Beacon Chain can also be dubbed as “system chain” or “spine chain” since: 

This chain stores and manages the registry of validators in which the validators are assigned to their duties.

Developers described five main functions of validators in Beacon Chain:

  1. Perform a protocol level random number generation;
  2. Progress the Beacon Chain (by adding fresh blocks);
  3. Vote on the head of the chain;
  4. Finalize checkpoints;
  5. Link the transactions of shards.

 Thus, it is the Beacon Chain where validators build the backbone of the new Ethereum (ETH).

Must Read
Ethereum (ETH) 2.0: What is Ethereum’s Next Phase After the Istanbul Hard Fork - READ MORE

When Sharding?

Despite the fact that some details of Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 are still subject to changes, it is clear that the final sharding design will be delivered during the Phase 1:

Shards and crosslinks are not currently contained within the Phase 0 beacon chain. They are the major Phase 1 milestone.

Also, some forms of penalties and even slashing (excluding from the operations in Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 network) are envisaged for malicious validators. Every validator who fails to attest some blocks or participate in voting will lose his/her staker rewards partially.

It may cost 32 ETH to join Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 as a validator. Will it worth it? Share your opinion with us in the Comments section below! 

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Join our Telegram channel!
#Ethereum

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Bitcoin (BTC) Options Finally Launched by CME. Will Crypto Market Be Affected by New Product?

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    CME Group dives into the regulated Bitcoin options market, posting a serious threat to Bakkt

Cover image via u.today
Contents

CME Group, a Chicago-based futures exchange, has announced that its Bitcoin options are now trading live. It states that the much-awaited launch of the new product was trading by "customer demand." The newly launched contracts can be traded on CME Globex and CME Clearport. 

Must Read
Gemini Announces the Addition of Its Market Data to CME's Bitcoin and Ethereum Indices - READ MORE

Regulated Bitcoin options 

Option, as the name suggests, is a contract that allows traders to buy or sell the underlying asset at a certain strike date. As U.Today reported, ICE subsidiary Bakkt launched options on futures contracts on Dec. 9, becoming the first company to get approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Now, Bakkt will have to compete with its major rival in this department. The rollout of CME's BTC options contracts was highly anticipated by JPMorgan

Even though CME Group and Bakkt are the two major forces on the regulated crypto derivatives market, the options trading is currently dominated by Deribit. Crypto analytics boutique Skew determined that the derivatives exchange, which recently decided to move to Panama due to regulatory pressure, is responsible for 80 percent of all BTC options volume.  

Must Read
This Bitcoin Halvening Could Be Drastically Different, According to Bloomberg Analyst - READ MORE

A double-edged sword 

The potential impact of the CME options on the crypto market remains uncertain. While they could potentially revive the waning interest of institutional investors in Bitcoin, it could negatively affect the spot price of the leading cryptocurrency. The CFTC allegedly rushed to approve CME's Bitcoin futures to put an end to the great Bitcoin rally in December 2017. The BTC price plunged shortly after their launch that took place on Dec. 17, 2017. 

Meltem Demirors of CoinShares also opined that the popularization of futures could diminish the impact of the upcoming Bitcoin halving because speculators choose to trade derivatives instead of the actual asset. 

Subscribe to the official U.Today Telegram channel. Get news first!
#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Derivatives #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website