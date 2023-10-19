Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin Confirms Plans for AI

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has shared new revelations that show a possible integration with artificial intelligence (AI) in the mid- to long term. Responding to community members in an ask-me-anything (AMA) session hosted on the decentralized social protocol Warpcast, Buterin said AI remains one of the thoughts that has filled his mind for the past two weeks.

While Vitalik Buterin was not detailed about the specific things he thought about, he said he is considering the ways in which the Ethereum community could productively engage on AI-related issues. Some of the issues he highlighted include X-risk, a concept that showcases how humanity can be harmed on a massive global scale.

In recent times, proponents have been citing how possible Blockchain technology can coexist with AI. Drawing on the revolutionary technology underpinning both concepts, a combination of AI and blockchain has been tipped as a futuristic solution to some of the world's biggest challenges to date.

While there are a number of crypto projects exploring AI solutions to date, Buterin's assertion of the concept lends another perspective, considering the role he plays in the broader digital currency ecosystem. The possible timeline of any potential engagement was not revealed, and from his actions, we might expect a detailed blog post in this regard in the future.

Growth of AI-based projects

Some of the blockchain protocols pioneering AI initiatives include Cardano-backed SingularityNET and Render Network, to mention a few.

The value propositions for these projects differ, and while SingularityNET is building the first decentralized AI network that allows anyone to create, share and monetize AI services at scale, Render is a distributed GPU rendering network that connects artists and studios in need of GPU compute powers with mining partners.

Both protocols maintain a very robust token economy, and their growth over time highlights growing interest in AI-focused crypto projects.