AI Token Render (RNDR) up 10% as Accumulation Hits Roof

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Render (RNDR) jumps 10% as AI hype hits new momentum
Mon, 10/16/2023 - 12:13
AI Token Render (RNDR) up 10% as Accumulation Hits Roof
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

One of the fastest growing artificial intelligence (AI) based tokens, Render (RNDR), is on a rampage today and is leading a bullish altcoin revolution. At the time of writing, Render is up by more than 10% overnight, with its price pegged at $1.87. This parabolic growth is in line with the altcoin's price action over the past few weeks and is further catalyzed by the jump in its trading volume.

Related
AI Crypto Render (RNDR) Outperforms Bitcoin (BTC): Details

RNDR 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Render's trading volume is up by more than 248%, with more than $53 million worth of RNDR tokens traded thus far. This resurgence in trading volume and the RNDR price shows more traders are now in tune with the growing hype surrounding AI-based tokens. With this class of digital currencies just evolving, Render is proving to be at the top of the food chain in this niche.

The protocol is designed primarily to serve as a GPU distribution system for both creators and studios as well as GPU mining centers. The overall mission is for Render to connect creators to the source and, as such, help maintain a healthy ecosystem overall.

The growing adoption of the Render solution has been driving its demand, fueling the massive spike in the token in the past month.

More AI tokens emerging

The mainstream AI ecosystem is actively on a parabolic run and the crypto ecosystem protocols creating a solution on this front are also growing.

Related
Shibarium-Based AI Coin Boasts New Listing, Here's Price Reaction

Besides Render, new entrants like SophiaVerse are fueling new initiatives to entice Web3.0 users. Per an earlier report, SophiaVerse unveiled a partnership with metaverse platform Decentraland. The collaboration entailed the creation of virtual land on Decentraland to present inclusive participation for its growing ecosystem.

While the metaverse is one very good point of entry for AI protocols, the Render offering is unique, and this accounts for its sustained growth in recent times.

#Render Token #AI
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Whopping 4.5 Trillion SHIB Moved as Shibarium Partner About to Announce Good News
2023/10/16 12:13
Whopping 4.5 Trillion SHIB Moved as Shibarium Partner About to Announce Good News
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Listing Announced by Japanese Crypto Exchange
2023/10/16 12:13
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Listing Announced by Japanese Crypto Exchange
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Crucial Price Point Right Now Revealed by Ex-ARK Invest Expert
2023/10/16 12:13
Bitcoin (BTC) Crucial Price Point Right Now Revealed by Ex-ARK Invest Expert
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev