SingularityNET (AGIX) up 12% as Cardano's Most Hyped AI Project Launches New Event

Wed, 03/01/2023 - 15:43
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Most hyped Cardano AI project launches new token generation event
SingularityNET (AGIX) up 12% as Cardano's Most Hyped AI Project Launches New Event
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The SingularityNET token, AGIX, is up more than 12% in today's crypto market trading session. AGIX, which has emerged as one of the leaders in the crypto artificial intelligence sector, has grown by more than 480% since the beginning of 2023. Riding the wave of hype around AI, SingularityNET itself is also pumping demand for its native token, including through generative events on its launchpad.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Staking by SingularityNET (AGIX) to Go Live in March, Here's Why It Might Be Gamechanger

One such event kicked off today when SingularityNET launched the Rejuve Utility Token (RJV), a native token of the project of the same name. Rejuve AI is a side project by SingularityNET that aims to increase the human lifespan through the collection and processing of big data using artificial intelligence tools.

To take part in the Rejuve AI token launch, those wishing to participate need to lock AGIX into staking on SingularityNET. A total of 1 billion RJVs will be distributed, of which 35.21% will be on the Cardano network and 64.79% on the Ethereum network. Such a focus on these two chains is key for SingularityNET since its native token has similar tokenomics.

Related
Elon Musk Joins AI Hype as These Tokens' Prices Go Vertical

It is interesting how more projects from the artificial intelligence sector are emerging on Cardano, given how much attention is now being paid to projects of this nature. Whether Cardano will become a focal point for top AI crypto projects like Solana for NFT is an open question, but steps in that direction have already been taken.

#AGIX #SingularityNET News #Cardano News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Slip Deepens, Here Are Likely Beneficiaries of This Trend
03/01/2023 - 15:27
Cardano (ADA) Price Slip Deepens, Here Are Likely Beneficiaries of This Trend
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image FLOKI Futures Now Offered by Huobi as Dogecoin Rival Makes It to Top 100
03/01/2023 - 15:12
FLOKI Futures Now Offered by Huobi as Dogecoin Rival Makes It to Top 100
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details
03/01/2023 - 14:48
Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

SingularityNET (AGIX) up 12% as Cardano's Most Hyped AI Project Launches New Event
SingularityNET (AGIX) up 12% as Cardano's Most Hyped AI Project Launches New Event
Cardano (ADA) Price Slip Deepens, Here Are Likely Beneficiaries of This Trend
Cardano (ADA) Price Slip Deepens, Here Are Likely Beneficiaries of This Trend
FLOKI Futures Now Offered by Huobi as Dogecoin Rival Makes It to Top 100
FLOKI Futures Now Offered by Huobi as Dogecoin Rival Makes It to Top 100
Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details
Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details
Shibarium to Be Used by Hundreds of Projects So Far, Bone Is a Must: Source
Shibarium to Be Used by Hundreds of Projects So Far, Bone Is a Must: Source
These Unobvious Protocols Might Benefit from Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Upgrade
These Unobvious Protocols Might Benefit from Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Upgrade
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts World Economy Collapse: Details
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts World Economy Collapse: Details
Ethereum (ETH) Core Developer Reports Bug on Recent Sepolia Hard Fork: Details
Ethereum (ETH) Core Developer Reports Bug on Recent Sepolia Hard Fork: Details
Optimism (OP) up 16%, Here Are 2 Key Factors Fueling Its Bullish Sentiment
Optimism (OP) up 16%, Here Are 2 Key Factors Fueling Its Bullish Sentiment
Shiba Inu (SHIB) APY Reaches 1-Month Low, and It's More Bullish Than You Think
Shiba Inu (SHIB) APY Reaches 1-Month Low, and It's More Bullish Than You Think
Show all