AI Crypto SophiaVerse Shares Details of Its Decentraland Collaboration

SophiaVerse (SOPH), one of the oldest AI cryptocurrencies incubated by Cardano's (ADA) partner SingularityNET, shares details of its recently announced collaboration with Decentraland (MANA), veteran metaverse ecosystem on Ethereum (ETH).

Cardano-linked AI project launches virtual lab in Decentraland, promo kicks off

All visitors of SophiaVerse (SOPH) AI Lab in the Decentraland (MANA) metaverse are eligible for the massive promo campaign. Unique in-game virtual items will be distributed between players who have spent at least 1,000 SOPH on wearables. In current prices, this is equal to $101.2.

Join us in SophiaVerse's AI Lab in @decentraland !

🚨 All users who spend at least 1000 SOPH points on wearables by Oct 30; Will be dropped exclusive in game item, after Oct 31 👀



Enter here: https://t.co/hls6wNCovf

The promo campaign will be underway until Oct. 30, 2023. The distribution event will take place Oct. 31, the official announcement by the SophiaVerse (SOPH) team says.

As covered by U.Today previously, SophiaVerse (SOPH) announced its partnership with Decentraland (MANA) Oct. 9, 2023. Sophia the Robot, a digital AI-powered android from the SophiaVerse (SOPH) platform, kicked off her center for innovation and research, Decentraland AI Lab.

This was the first time an AI cryptocurrency project deploys its virtual residence in an established metaverse. Decentraland (MANA) is one of the pioneers of this segment: It welcomes enthusiasts of metaverse experiences since 2017.

AI cryptocurrencies outperformed market in last 24 hours: Statistics

SingularityNET, a project of SophiaVerse's (SOPH) creator Ben Goertzel, switched from Ethereum (ETH) to Cardano (ADA) in 2022.

As such, SophiaVerse (SOPH) is among trending cryptocurrencies of the ever-growing AI tokens euphoria. In the last 24 hours, its trading volume more than tripled on centralized and decentralized exchanges.

In total, the segment of AI cryptocurrencies slightly outperformed crypto markets in the last 24 hours. AI cryptos added 2.8% to reach $2.43 billion in net capitalization.

The overall crypto cap only added 0.2%, as per CoinGecko's tracker data.