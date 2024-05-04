Advertisement
    Elon Musk Reveals New Deepfake Antidote on X, Community Shows Excitement

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Centibillionaire Musk has presented a new solution against deepfake scams on the X platform
    Sat, 4/05/2024 - 10:44
    Tesla CEO and the new owner of the Twitter platform (now rebranded as X) Elon Musk has shared with the X and crypto communities that there is now a better tool to beat deepfake scams on this social media giant.

    Musk stated this while quoting a tweet from Community Notes – a feature on the X app that offers corrections to posts, often warning readers about fake or misleading information in them or simply providing updates.

    The Community Notes has rolled out an update, which includes improved image matching. It will help to show Notes on a larger number of X posts (roughly 30% more) that contain similar or identical images. Elon Musk commented on this update, saying that “This should make a big difference in defeating deepfakes (and shallowfakes).”

    This tweet of Musk brought up multiple comments from the crypto community. A lot of X users overall were excites about this new rollout and thanked Musk and the Community Notes. An XRP activist @XRPcryptowolf once again jokingly asked Musk when XRP payments would be made available on X.

    As reported by U.Today earlier, an XRPL validator who goes under the name Vet, dismissed rumors about XRP payments being tested on the X platform. Still, the company plans to launch internal payments later this year.

    The Dogecoin community hopes that Musk, as a big fan of DOGE, will add this meme cryptocurrency to the payment options, even though no recent statements from Musk about that have been spotted yet. Still, one thing is clear – X is not going to launch its own cryptocurrency “Xcoin”, according to Elon Musk’s tweets.

