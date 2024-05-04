Elon Musk Reveals New Deepfake Antidote on X, Community Shows Excitement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tesla CEO and the new owner of the Twitter platform (now rebranded as X) Elon Musk has shared with the X and crypto communities that there is now a better tool to beat deepfake scams on this social media giant.

Musk stated this while quoting a tweet from Community Notes – a feature on the X app that offers corrections to posts, often warning readers about fake or misleading information in them or simply providing updates.

The Community Notes has rolled out an update, which includes improved image matching. It will help to show Notes on a larger number of X posts (roughly 30% more) that contain similar or identical images. Elon Musk commented on this update, saying that “This should make a big difference in defeating deepfakes (and shallowfakes).”

This tweet of Musk brought up multiple comments from the crypto community. A lot of X users overall were excites about this new rollout and thanked Musk and the Community Notes. An XRP activist @XRPcryptowolf once again jokingly asked Musk when XRP payments would be made available on X.

When is X adding XRP payments? 😁 — XRPcryptowolf (@XRPcryptowolf) May 3, 2024

As reported by U.Today earlier, an XRPL validator who goes under the name Vet, dismissed rumors about XRP payments being tested on the X platform. Still, the company plans to launch internal payments later this year.

The Dogecoin community hopes that Musk, as a big fan of DOGE, will add this meme cryptocurrency to the payment options, even though no recent statements from Musk about that have been spotted yet. Still, one thing is clear – X is not going to launch its own cryptocurrency “Xcoin”, according to Elon Musk’s tweets.