Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk May Have Made 3 Bitcoin Price Predictions in 2021, Did They Come True?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tech mogul Musk tweeted number sequence that could be interpreted as Bitcoin price predictions
    Thu, 2/05/2024 - 12:50
    Elon Musk May Have Made 3 Bitcoin Price Predictions in 2021, Did They Come True?
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Back in June 2021, Elon Musk tweeted a number sequence that could have been Bitcoin predictions. At least some in the BTC community may have thought so.

    Elon Musk predicting BTC price? Hardly so, but...

    A prominent user of the X platform, Bitcoin Archive, has claimed that Elon Musk made three accurate Bitcoin price predictions three years ago. He cited a conversation, in which the tech magnate then stepped in with a comment.

    Dogecoin developer Michi Lumin then tweeted that it is a good idea to start tweeting “obtuse and vague things in the hopes that some people will interpret them as coded, meaningful, and mysterious.” The developer pointed out that this was what the Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus was already doing, and so was Elon Musk.

    Markus did not join the discussion, but Musk did. He responded with a sequence of digits as if to confirm the statement made by Lumin in the tweet.

    Elon Musk Bitcoin predictions
    Image via Twitter/X

    Other commentators began to make guesses what these numbers could mean, and prominent crypto trader Benjamin Cowen asked, perhaps jestingly, if by those Musk meant the sequence of Bitcoin prices that he expected to happen in the future. As mentioned above, the Bitcoin Archive X user claimed that Musk made “three accurate Bitcoin price predictions.”

    Related
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's Store-of-Value Qualities

    Musk's sequence coincided with some future BTC prices

    Going even further than just “three accurate predictions,” one can check all the numbers posted by Elon to see if they matched any price tags reached by BTC after his tweet and until now.

    From the sequence Musk tweeted: Bitcoin reached $61,000 in March 2021 (but that was before he published that tweet), then in November 2021, the world’s paramount cryptocurrency surged to $69,000 (that could be 68 in Elon’s sequence). Then, BTC dropped slightly below $20,000 in July 2022. In March 2024, Bitcoin soared to a historic peak close to $74,000 and then fell back close to $65,000 in late April this year.

    Even if some of the digits posted by Musk may seem to coincide with certain Bitcoin price surges and dumps in the past, it is most likely that this was no more than a curious accident, a coincidence, since Musk may have outstanding business intuition but he can hardly predict BTC prices.

    #Elon Musk #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Crucial Bitcoin On-Chain Metric Just Hinted at Strong Recovery
    2024/05/02 12:45
    Crucial Bitcoin On-Chain Metric Just Hinted at Strong Recovery
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Jerome Powell's Market Message Decoded by Jim Cramer, What It Means for Crypto
    2024/05/02 12:45
    Jerome Powell's Market Message Decoded by Jim Cramer, What It Means for Crypto
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Pulled off Stunning Comeback in Key Network Metric
    2024/05/02 12:45
    Ethereum (ETH) Pulled off Stunning Comeback in Key Network Metric
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 Returns Showcasing Turkey as the Rising Star in Web3 Adoption
    Polkadot-native Acala Expands to Multichain Horizons Through The Sinai Upgrade
    Announcement: $DEDE Coin, the Dino-Meme Cryptocurrency on Solana, Captures Global Interest
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk May Have Made 3 Bitcoin Price Predictions in 2021, Did They Come True?
    Crucial Bitcoin On-Chain Metric Just Hinted at Strong Recovery
    Jerome Powell's Market Message Decoded by Jim Cramer, What It Means for Crypto
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD