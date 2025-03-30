Bitcoin ETFs Skyrocket by $200 Million, but Worrying Catch Emerges

From March 24 to 28, 2025, Bitcoin ETFs attracted $196.4 million, a big increase, but one that did not quite translate into sustained enthusiasm. Then, Friday, March 28, was the day of the turning point as presented by Spot On Chain. After 10 days in a row of Bitcoin ETF inflows, the streak broke.

But even with this shift, the total amount of money flowing into Bitcoin ETFs barely moved. It was a brief pause. It looked like institutional investors were holding back.

This kind of uneven activity suggests caution, not a trend. The demand for Bitcoin ETFs is still there — with almost $200 million in inflows — but the sudden stop suggests the market is grappling with uncertainty.

🇺🇸 Spot ETF: 🟢$196.4M to $BTC and 🔴$8.7M to $ETH

🗓 Week: March 24 to 28, 2025



👉 The last trading day of the week (Friday, March 28) marked the end of the BTC ETFs' 10-day streak of inflows and the ETH ETFs' 3-day streak of outflows.



👉 The net flows for both BTC and ETH… pic.twitter.com/SXzAph0XOn — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) March 30, 2025

It could be macroeconomic conditions, short-term price fluctuations, or maybe investors just weren't ready to commit beyond a certain threshold. Bitcoin still gets a lot of attention from institutions, but that attention is not really turning into buying.

Ethereum ETF

Ethereum, on the other hand, is still trying to catch up. ETFs linked to Ethereum saw $8.7 million in outflows over the same period, which is less dramatic but still a sign that investors were not rushing in. After three days in a row of capital leaving Ethereum ETFs, the outflows finally stopped on Friday.

It's hard to say if this is a sign of things leveling off or just a temporary break. It is interesting to note that while Bitcoin's ETFs saw significant inflows, Ethereum's struggled. This highlights a key difference in how institutions view these two assets.