Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Bitcoin ETFs Skyrocket by $200 Million, but Worrying Catch Emerges

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 30/03/2025 - 13:00
    Bitcoin sees $200 million ETF boom, but hidden red flag emerges
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Skyrocket by $200 Million, but Worrying Catch Emerges
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    From March 24 to 28, 2025, Bitcoin ETFs attracted $196.4 million, a big increase, but one that did not quite translate into sustained enthusiasm. Then, Friday, March 28, was the day of the turning point as presented by Spot On Chain. After 10 days in a row of Bitcoin ETF inflows, the streak broke.

    Advertisement

    But even with this shift, the total amount of money flowing into Bitcoin ETFs barely moved. It was a brief pause. It looked like institutional investors were holding back.

    Related
    Has 20,000,000th Bitcoin Been Mined?
    Sun, 03/30/2025 - 10:40
    Has 20,000,000th Bitcoin Been Mined?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Quadrillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loss Is Possible if Price Goes Lower
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns This Bitcoin Pattern Could Be a Trap
    15 Years Since Huge Bitcoin Bug Satoshi Had to Fix ASAP
    Coinbase Stunned With Mysterious 174,354,456,455 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal

    This kind of uneven activity suggests caution, not a trend. The demand for Bitcoin ETFs is still there — with almost $200 million in inflows — but the sudden stop suggests the market is grappling with uncertainty.

    Advertisement

    It could be macroeconomic conditions, short-term price fluctuations, or maybe investors just weren't ready to commit beyond a certain threshold. Bitcoin still gets a lot of attention from institutions, but that attention is not really turning into buying.

    Ethereum ETF

    Ethereum, on the other hand, is still trying to catch up. ETFs linked to Ethereum saw $8.7 million in outflows over the same period, which is less dramatic but still a sign that investors were not rushing in. After three days in a row of capital leaving Ethereum ETFs, the outflows finally stopped on Friday.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Awaiting Crucial Crossover: Details
    Sun, 03/30/2025 - 11:00
    Ethereum (ETH) Awaiting Crucial Crossover: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    It's hard to say if this is a sign of things leveling off or just a temporary break. It is interesting to note that while Bitcoin's ETFs saw significant inflows, Ethereum's struggled. This highlights a key difference in how institutions view these two assets.

    #Bicoin ETF #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 30, 2025 - 12:45
    Bollinger Bands Signal Major Upside for XRP
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 30, 2025 - 12:30
    Mysterious $333,000,000 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    TokenFi Removes TOKEN Buy/Sell Tax After Unanimous DAO Vote
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    TokenFi Removes TOKEN Buy/Sell Tax After Unanimous DAO Vote
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETFs Skyrocket by $200 Million, but Worrying Catch Emerges
    Bollinger Bands Signal Major Upside for XRP
    Mysterious $333,000,000 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD