Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) Finds Bottom? Key Indicator Hints at Reversal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 30/03/2025 - 13:36
    Bitcoin pain could be over as key signal predicts rebound
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finds Bottom? Key Indicator Hints at Reversal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin's price action this week hints that it might be finding a bottom. The cryptocurrency has been bouncing off the lower Bollinger Band for the past three weeks. While not definitive, this repeated interaction with the lower boundary may signal that selling pressure is starting to fade.

    Advertisement

    The Bollinger Bands are a popular technical indicator that helps traders estimate volatility and potential price extremes. The middle band is a moving average, and the outer bands adjust with volatility.

    Related
    Has 20,000,000th Bitcoin Been Mined?
    Sun, 03/30/2025 - 10:40
    Has 20,000,000th Bitcoin Been Mined?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Teases Another Bitcoin Mega-Buy With New Cryptic Post
    Quadrillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loss Is Possible if Price Goes Lower
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns This Bitcoin Pattern Could Be a Trap
    15 Years Since Huge Bitcoin Bug Satoshi Had to Fix ASAP

    Right now, Bitcoin's price has been testing the lower Bollinger Band a bunch, but it has not broken below it. It seems like buyers might be stepping in as the price gets close to this key level.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    It's important to keep an eye on this trend because when Bitcoin (BTC) finds support at the lower Bollinger Band, it suggests a possible floor — a spot where downward pressure weakens and buying interest picks up.

    If this pattern keeps up, the next key level to watch is the middle band, which is currently around $94,500, about 13.5% above the current price. If Bitcoin pushes through this level, the upper band at $107,600 could be the next target.

    Related
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns This Bitcoin Pattern Could Be a Trap
    Sun, 03/30/2025 - 08:01
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns This Bitcoin Pattern Could Be a Trap
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    But remember, the weekly time frame is a slower-moving indicator. Changes usually take weeks to happen, so any shift in momentum might not happen overnight. Right now, it looks like Bitcoin might be finding a stable spot, but there's room for a bigger move down the road.

    There is no need to rush.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 30, 2025 - 13:21
    Michael Saylor Teases Another Bitcoin Mega-Buy With New Cryptic Post
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 30, 2025 - 13:00
    Bitcoin ETFs Skyrocket by $200 Million, but Worrying Catch Emerges
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ViaBTC at Mining Disrupt 2025: Shaping the Future of Mining Together
    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ViaBTC at Mining Disrupt 2025: Shaping the Future of Mining Together
    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Finds Bottom? Key Indicator Hints at Reversal
    Michael Saylor Teases Another Bitcoin Mega-Buy With New Cryptic Post
    Bitcoin ETFs Skyrocket by $200 Million, but Worrying Catch Emerges
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD