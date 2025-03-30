Advertisement
    Barely Anyone Searching for XRP Now

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 30/03/2025 - 11:15
    Retail interest in XRP plunges; will this change?
    XRP search interest has plummeted to 17 across the globe, according to data provided by Google Trends. This marks yet another 2025 low for the popular Ripple-linked cryptocurrency.

    This shows a dramatic decrease from the peak that was recorded back in December.

    The Google Trends website measures the popularity of a certain term on a scale ranging from 0 to 100.

    XRP experienced a massive surge in search interest in late November. This coincided with the token's massive price rally that stole the show in the fourth quarter of 2024.

    After experiencing a significant decline in January, XRP search interest then surged back to a peak of 72 during that month. This coincided with another notable rally that was partially fueled by new regulatory developments, including the departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler, which kickstarted the loosening of the agency's crypto policies.

    However, search interest has started to steadily decline since then with occasional minor spikes.

    The SEC dropping its appeal against Ripple in mid-March did very little to rekindle interest in XRP, which partially explains why the token also underperformed price-wise. The token also failed to rally at all after Ripple announced what appears to be the final resolution of the case later this month.

    However, with more than a dozen XRP ETF filings awaiting the SEC's verdicts, there is still a way for the token to potentially reappear on the radar.

    As reported by U.Today, BlackRock and Fidelity are also expected to join the fray by one of the leading ETF analysts. This could give the token a much-needed boost.

    #XRP News #Ripple News

