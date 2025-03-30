Michael Saylor Teases Another Bitcoin Mega-Buy With New Cryptic Post

CEO of Strategy Michael Saylor erupted the tranquility of Sunday afternoon with a post that may be hinting about a new Bitcoin (BTC) acquisition by the business intelligence company.

Thus, the entrepreneur and one of the most vocal proponents of the cryptocurrency posted a Bitcoin portfolio tracker of his company and accompanied it with a teasing caption.

Orange there can be attributed to both purchases made by Saylor and Co. previously and which are highlighted on the tracker with orange dots. The other meaning is Bitcoin itself as the leading cryptocurrency associated with this exact color due to its logo and brand, presented by Satoshi Nakamoto back in 2009.

Either way, the post by Saylor is clearly pointing to one fact — he and his company intend to buy more Bitcoin, and as often the announcements of acquisitions happen on Monday, today's post may indeed be a teaser.

How much Bitcoin does Saylor own?

Meanwhile, Strategy (ex-MicroStrategy) remains the biggest corporate holder of Bitcoin. As of March 30, the total holdings of Saylor's company are amounting to 506,137 BTC, which is equivalent to $42 billion.