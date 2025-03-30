Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for March 30

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 30/03/2025 - 15:57
    Has price of XRP reached reversal area yet?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is mostly in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has risen by 1.30% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is far from the key levels. Most of the daily ATR has been passed, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. The price of XRP is trading within yesterday's candle. The volume is low, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' energy.

    All in all, consolidation in the area of $2.05-$2.20 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is returning to the support level of $1.90. If a breakout of the vital $2 zone happens, there is a chance of an ongoing drop to the $1.60-$1.80 zone.

    XRP is trading at $2.1413 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction

