XRP Price Prediction for March 30

The crypto market is mostly in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 1.30% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is far from the key levels. Most of the daily ATR has been passed, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. The price of XRP is trading within yesterday's candle. The volume is low, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' energy.

All in all, consolidation in the area of $2.05-$2.20 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is returning to the support level of $1.90. If a breakout of the vital $2 zone happens, there is a chance of an ongoing drop to the $1.60-$1.80 zone.

XRP is trading at $2.1413 at press time.