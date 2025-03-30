Advertisement
    XRP Makes Most Crucial Reversal: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 30/03/2025 - 14:25
    XRP still 350% higher than November 2024 low
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, currently the fourth largest cryptocurrency, has made what might be deemed a "key reversal" after posting five straight days of falling. XRP bounced from the key $2 level, which is currently decisive for its price action. XRP price fell as low as $2.06 on Saturday before rebounding, signaling traders might be buying the dip.

    The $2.00 level remains crucial for XRP, as a sustained drop below it could validate a bearish head and shoulders pattern recently identified by analysts. If this bearish pattern is confirmed, XRP could target the $1.07 level, marking a significant downturn.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Veteran trader Peter Brandt recently highlighted the appearance of a "textbook" head-and-shoulders pattern (H&S) on the XRP price chart. According to Brandt, a price increase above $3 could invalidate the H&S pattern.

    In this light, $1.90 remains a critical support level to watch, having been tested only three times since November 2024. Since trading above the $2 mark, XRP has not had a daily close below this level, indicating that traders may see this area as a potential buy-back target.

    XRP price potential scenarios

    XRP is down roughly 40%, two months after reaching a multi-year high of $3.40. Despite optimistic news such as the SEC dropping its appeal in the Ripple case, the cryptocurrency is reflecting a broader market sell-off driven by macroeconomic concerns.

    However, XRP is still 350% higher than its November 2024 low of $0.50, indicating a consolidation phase following a major surge. At the time of writing, XRP was up 3.07% in the last 24 hours to $2.16, having reached intraday highs of $2.21, but was down 10% weekly.

    Going forward, bears might once again attempt to sink the XRP price below the critical support level of $2.

    Bulls are expected to defend the level, as a break below $2 might complete a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern, potentially leading to a drop to $1.27 or even $1.07. Alternatively, XRP may consolidate between $2.50 and $2 for some time before making a major move. The essential level for XRP to reclaim remains $2.50, which would see it target the $3 mark once again.

    #XRP News

