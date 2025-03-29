Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Ripple Stablecoin (RLUSD) Prediction Unveiled Amid Surging Market Interest

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 29/03/2025 - 16:00
    Ripple USD stablecoin RLUSD made its debut in December 2024
    Advertisement
    Ripple Stablecoin (RLUSD) Prediction Unveiled Amid Surging Market Interest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple USD stablecoin, RLUSD, is gaining significant traction in the market, with the recently released February attestation report highlighting growth.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple, stated that the February monthly independent attestation for RLUSD is live, going further ahead to share highlights of the recently released report.

    RLUSD has seen a market cap surge that has reached over $170 million, outpacing internal projections, according to the Ripple executive. RLUSD has also scored new exchange listings with the stablecoin now available on new platforms, including LMAX, with more listings expected soon.

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase Stunned With Mysterious 174,354,456,455 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal
    Crucial XRP Price Update: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Major Price Turn
    Burger King to Launch Crypto? Here's Its X Message
    Bitcoin Shows Bear Trap, '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Claims

    RLUSD made its debut in December 2024 on multiple exchanges and crypto platforms, including Uphold, MoonPay, Archax and CoinMENA, with listings also on Bitso, Bullish, Bitstamp, Mercado Bitcoin, Independent Reserve and Zero Hash.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange
    Tue, 12/24/2024 - 14:49
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Ripple stablecoin's use cases have also expanded, with RLUSD being integrated into DeFi liquidity pools and used by NGOs to streamline charitable giving.

    The last 24 hours saw a return in minting in RLUSD with 17 million tokens minted at the RLUSD Treasury.

    RLUSD prediction

    In his tweet, McDonald reiterated a bold prediction regarding RLUSD, aligning with an earlier statement by Ripple’s CEO.

    McDonald shared a general expectation by the Ripple team that RLUSD would become one of the top five stablecoins by the end of the year, reiterating the prediction made earlier this month by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Makes Epic RLUSD Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    Thu, 03/20/2025 - 15:07
    Ripple CEO Makes Epic RLUSD Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In a Bloomberg interview, shortly after the SEC abandoned its appeal in the Ripple case, Garlinghouse said he expects RLUSD to be one of the top five stablecoins by the end of the year and that the overall stablecoin market would grow dramatically.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 29, 2025 - 15:40
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Ahead? Bollinger Bands Tease Big Squeeze Coming
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Mar 29, 2025 - 15:25
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 29
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    TokenFi Removes TOKEN Buy/Sell Tax After Unanimous DAO Vote
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    TokenFi Removes TOKEN Buy/Sell Tax After Unanimous DAO Vote
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Stablecoin (RLUSD) Prediction Unveiled Amid Surging Market Interest
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Ahead? Bollinger Bands Tease Big Squeeze Coming
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 29
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD