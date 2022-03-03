Elon Musk Hints at DOGE Army Being “Too Active,” Ripple Seeks to Collaborate with Congress: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day.

Elon Musk hints Dogecoin Army is pulling out all the stops to get McDonald's to accept DOGE

Even though it was Elon Musk who caught up with Dogecoin Army’s frenzy about DOGE being accepted by McDonald’s, it now seems that the centibillionaire has changed his stance on the matter. In a reply to Twitter user @dogesuppporteam’s tweet with a meme mocking the assertiveness of DOGE supporters, Musk mentioned McDonald’s Twitter account, implying that the fast food chain had to deal with perhaps too active promotion of the canine coin, getting numerous requests to accept it.

Ripple seeks to collaborate with Congress on smart cryptocurrency regulation

According to Ripple's Head of Public Policy Susan Friedman, the San Francisco-based company seeks to work proactively with Congress and regulators on smart cryptocurrency regulation. She also noted that the cryptocurrency sector ''isn't wild west,'' referring to Gary Gensler’s remark when he testified before the U.S. Senate back in September 2021.

327,000 ETH leaves exchanges in last seven days as price of Ethereum rises

According to IntoTheBlock, over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen consecutive outflows from exchanges, with nearly 327,000 ETH leaving trading platforms during this time period. This follows the trend of decreasing exchange balances seen from 2021 as Ethereum's price grew. Apart from that, the total value locked (TVL) in the ETH 2.0 deposit contract has recently reached a new all-time high of 9,698,594 ETH. Another bullish sign for ETH holders is the number of Ethereum 2.0 validators nearing the 300,000 mark by the Ethereum protocol.

