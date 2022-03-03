Elon Musk Hints at DOGE Army Being “Too Active,” Ripple Seeks to Collaborate with Congress: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

News
Thu, 03/03/2022 - 16:16
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Stay tuned for the latest crypto events by reading U.Today’s news digest!
Elon Musk Hints at DOGE Army Being “Too Active,” Ripple Seeks to Collaborate with Congress: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day.

Elon Musk hints Dogecoin Army is pulling out all the stops to get McDonald's to accept DOGE

Even though it was Elon Musk who caught up with Dogecoin Army’s frenzy about DOGE being accepted by McDonald’s, it now seems that the centibillionaire has changed his stance on the matter. In a reply to Twitter user @dogesuppporteam’s tweet with a meme mocking the assertiveness of DOGE supporters, Musk mentioned McDonald’s Twitter account, implying that the fast food chain had to deal with perhaps too active promotion of the canine coin, getting numerous requests to accept it.

Ripple seeks to collaborate with Congress on smart cryptocurrency regulation

According to Ripple's Head of Public Policy Susan Friedman, the San Francisco-based company seeks to work proactively with Congress and regulators on smart cryptocurrency regulation. She also noted that the cryptocurrency sector ''isn't wild west,'' referring to Gary Gensler’s remark when he testified before the U.S. Senate back in September 2021.

Related
XRP Lawsuit: Attorney Jeremy Hogan Optimistic of No Further Delays in Discovery Process

327,000 ETH leaves exchanges in last seven days as price of Ethereum rises

According to IntoTheBlock, over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen consecutive outflows from exchanges, with nearly 327,000 ETH leaving trading platforms during this time period. This follows the trend of decreasing exchange balances seen from 2021 as Ethereum's price grew. Apart from that, the total value locked (TVL) in the ETH 2.0 deposit contract has recently reached a new all-time high of 9,698,594 ETH. Another bullish sign for ETH holders is the number of Ethereum 2.0 validators nearing the 300,000 mark by the Ethereum protocol.

Floki Inu ads banned by British watchdog

Bad news for Floki Inu supporters living in the U.K.: the country’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) moved to ban ads promoting Dogecoin's knock-off. According to the British watchdog’s conclusion, Floki Inu’s promotional blitz was "irresponsible." The cryptocurrency's creators claim that they did all they possibly could to remain compliant, but it appears that this did not persuade the regulator.

#Ripple News #Elon Musk #Ethereum News #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

related image Cardano Whales Keep Buying ADA, Now Hold 12.47 Billion Coins: Report
03/03/2022 - 16:17
Cardano Whales Keep Buying ADA, Now Hold 12.47 Billion Coins: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ted Cruz: Texas Should Be "Ground Zero" for Crypto Industry
03/03/2022 - 16:07
Ted Cruz: Texas Should Be "Ground Zero" for Crypto Industry
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ADA, BNB, AVAX and LUNA Price Analysis for March 3
03/03/2022 - 15:54
BTC, ADA, BNB, AVAX and LUNA Price Analysis for March 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk