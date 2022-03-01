XRP Lawsuit: Attorney Jeremy Hogan Optimistic of No Further Delays in Discovery Process

High hopes for the conclusion of expert discovery seem to be in place

Attorney Jeremy Hogan expresses hopes of no further delay in discovery, according to a Twitter reply to an XRP user who had asked if there was any possibility of an extension in any phase of the lawsuit.

Thank You For Everything. Are there any possible of extension or in what phase is the lawsuit. — Fool's Crypto (@fools_crypto) February 28, 2022

The attorney replied, ''Not in discovery. The SEC could request additional time for the summary judgment briefings, but that's about it I think,'' implying lower chances of the discovery process being extended than normal. Jeremy Hogan, in his opinion, feels that the SEC might request additional time for the summary judgment briefings.

In January of this year, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn granted a motion to push the discovery deadline in the case between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and San Francisco-based blockchain company, Ripple, to Feb. 28 to be able to conduct additional depositions.

After being postponed four times, high hopes for the conclusion of expert discovery seem to be in place. The discovery process was postponed from Oct. 12 to Nov. 15 last year before then being extended to Jan. 14 and 19, with a final shift to Feb. 28.

In the latest updates shared by defense lawyer James K. Filan, one of Ripple's defendants, Brad Garlinghouse, has filed a response to the SEC's opposition to an earlier Ripple motion seeking the disclosure of the ''Estabrook notes '' taken during the Nov. 9, 2018, meeting between former SEC Commissioner Elad Roisman and the Ripple CEO.

Over the weekend, Ripple and the individual defendants filed their opposition to the SEC's Motion for Partial Reconsideration and Clarification of Judge Netburn's DPP Ruling.

As U.Today earlier reported, the SEC filed an opposition to compel turnover of notes taken by Matthew Estabrook, counsel to then SEC Commissioner Elad Roisman, to Ripple defendants. However, the agency went ahead and submitted the notes to Judge Netburn for an on-camera review. Ripple had requested the Estabrook notes earlier in February and argued that these were not protected when the agency claimed the deliberative process privilege (DPP).

In line with the market rise, XRP saw another large daily green candle on Feb. 28 as it spiked nearly 9%. The cross-border token climbed to reach prior day highs of $0.794 before a slight retreat. XRP trades at $0.77 at press time.