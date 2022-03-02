327,000 ETH Leaves Exchanges in Last 7 Days as Price of Ethereum Rises: Details

News
Wed, 03/02/2022 - 13:05
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
ETH bullish sentiment received a boost as Ethereum balance declines on exchanges
327,000 ETH Leaves Exchanges in Last 7 Days as Price of Ethereum Rises: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Data from IntoTheBlock analytics indicates that nearly 327,000 ETH have left exchanges over the past seven days. The on-chain analytics firm notes that the second largest cryptocurrency has seen seven days of consecutive outflows from exchanges. This follows the trend of decreasing exchange balance seen from 2021 as Ethereum's price grew.

A number of bullish fundamentals are lining up for Ethereum, and recent data shared by Glassnode data aggregator shows that the Total Value Locked in the ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract just reached an ATH of 9,698,594 ETH.

Over the weekend, the Ethereum protocol reached another milestone as the number of Ethereum 2.0 validators neared the 300,000 mark. Amid an ongoing transition, Ethereum (ETH) network participants have been preparing for a move from a proof-of-work (PoW) system to a protocol that solely relies on the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm.

ETH price action

ETH bullish sentiment received a boost as the Ethereum balance continues to decline on exchanges following improved investor optimism. Outflows to exchanges have grown as a result of the recent rebound in crypto markets.

Ethereum had plunged to the $2,300 support on Feb. 24 but was met with buying from investors. The largest altcoin continued to print gains for the third day in a row reaching an intraday high of $3,045 on March 2. At the time of this publication, Ethereum has added nearly 2% in 24 hours and presently trades at $2,980, as per CoinMarketCap data.

ETH's strong bullish acceleration rose well above the key barrier at $2,800, with the psychological barrier of $3,000 close by, which might open the way for a retest of the January high at the $3,894 level.

On-chain data from IntoTheBlock shows that as long as ETH remains trading above $2,800, ETH has a good chance of recovering and advancing further because there is no major resistance ahead.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image SHIB Enters the Fashion World, 200,000 BTC Moved by Whales, Jeremy Hogan Expects No Delays in XRP Case Discovery: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/02/2022 - 16:26
SHIB Enters the Fashion World, 200,000 BTC Moved by Whales, Jeremy Hogan Expects No Delays in XRP Case Discovery: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Litecoin, Zcash, Bitcoin Cash: DCG Authorizes Additional $250 Million for Share Buybacks
03/02/2022 - 16:12
Litecoin, Zcash, Bitcoin Cash: DCG Authorizes Additional $250 Million for Share Buybacks
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana Ranks Largest Blockchain in Staking Value, Terra (LUNA) and Ethereum Follow Behind
03/02/2022 - 16:07
Solana Ranks Largest Blockchain in Staking Value, Terra (LUNA) and Ethereum Follow Behind
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide