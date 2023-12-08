Advertisement
Elon Musk Has Important Message for Cryptocurrency Holders

Arman Shirinyan
Elon Musk shared old yet important rule about ownership of digital assets
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 09:58
"Not your keys, not your wallet" is probably one of the most important rules of the cryptocurrency industry that investors should always keep in mind, a sentiment recently echoed by influential figures like Elon Musk. This phrase is a fundamental principle in the cryptocurrency community, emphasizing the importance of possessing the private keys to one's digital assets. As cryptocurrency becomes increasingly mainstream, understanding the mechanics of centralized exchanges (CEXes) and the nature of asset ownership is crucial.

CEXes operate as intermediaries, facilitating the buying, selling and trading of cryptocurrencies. Users deposit funds into the exchange's wallets, which effectively transfers control of those assets to the institution. In this arrangement, the private keys are managed by the exchange, not the individual user. This centralized control means that users are entrusting the safety and accessibility of their assets to a third party, which can pose significant risks.

The same principle applies to holding derivative cryptocurrency products, such as wrapped assets, multi-layer assets, decentralized futures and regular perpetuals. These financial instruments represent an underlying cryptocurrency but do not give direct control of that cryptocurrency to the holder. Instead, they are often subject to the terms and security of the issuing platform, which again may mean that the user does not hold the private keys.

Elon Musk and other crypto advocates stress that true ownership in the digital asset space comes from holding one's private keys. The most secure way to maintain direct control over your cryptocurrencies is through a hardware wallet. These physical devices store the user's private keys offline, making them immune to online hacking attempts and unauthorized access. Hardware wallets give users full sovereignty over their assets, without reliance on third-party services for security.

The message for cryptocurrency holders is clear: the only way to truly "own" your assets and keep them safe is through a hardware wallet. With the responsibility of ownership comes the power of control.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

