Elon Musk's ChatGPT Tweet Catches Crypto Community's Attention

article image
Yuri Molchan
The crypto community gave an enthusiastic response to a recently published Elon Musk’s tweet about ChatGPT
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 15:39
Elon Musk's ChatGPT Tweet Catches Crypto Community's Attention
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Twitter boss, tech billionaire Elon Musk has taken to his X platform to take another jab at the ChatGPT AI chatbot created by OpenAI. This critique was made in the form of a joke (Musk made a retweet of a post saying that ChatGPT cannot be forced to say even three vulgar words), still it mirrors his overall negative attitude to this AI product.

Musk trolls ChatGPT in his new tweet, community responds

In January this year, Musk referred to ChatGPT as “woke”, slamming it and the OpenAI company that stands behind this chatbot. Notably, in 2015 Musk contributed financially to OpenAI when it was a non-profit but later left the managing board as the company decided to make a U-turn and become a company that wants to generate high profits with its products.

By “woke”, Musk meant that ChatGPT avoids giving honest answers to a range of sensitive topics, such as religion, politics, and others, to its users. In response to that, Musk founded his own AI company xAI and this year they launched Grok chatbot for Premium+ subscribers on the X platform. Unlike, ChatGPT, Grok is not afraid of sensitive topics and it also claimed to have a sense of humor.

Musk’s tweet saw a wave of supportive responses from various cryptocurrency-themed accounts. Overall, the crypto community on X supports Musk and seems to prefer Grok to ChatGPT at the moment. Among Musk’s biggest fans on the X app is Billy Markus, a co-founder of Dogecoin meme crypto, who often tweets praises to X app, where he can enjoy himself and make some cash from his subscribers and get a share of advertising profits.

Ripple advocate Deaton praises Musk for business achievements

Founder of Crypto-Law.US and a vocal Ripple/XRP supporter John Deaton has published a tweet, in which he praised Elon Musk for successfully managing his innovative companies – Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, The Boring Company, X and even OpenAI with PayPal. Musk also co-founded the latter, yes.

Deaton believes that Musk will “go down in history as one of the greatest entrepreneurs the world has known”. Many on the X app, including Deaton, believe that the companies that Musk is running (and keeps adding new ones – X app, xAI) are vital for the future of humanity and will help improve life in general with new tech (and even take human life to Mars in the future).

