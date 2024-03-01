Eledator Introduces New-Gen Copy Trading Platform

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Marketed as the first platform for neuro-copy trading, Eledator introduces a novel business model with fixed income for investors and traders.

Advancing copy trading experience in 2024: What is Eledator?

Launched in 2022, Eledator is one of the most popular new-gen copy trading ecosystems. Simply put, it is a platform designed to allow traders generate passive income by mirroring the trading strategy of “master” investors. Copy trading is a mainstream option for newcomers interested in growing their understanding of cryptocurrency and stock markets.

Image by Eledator

Eledator is well known for its stringent master qualification policy. To become a master and start demonstrating your trading skills to subscribers, you need to inject $50,000 in U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) as a guarantee deposit and undergo KYC/AML checks.

By contrast, Eledator allows the most profitable programs for “subscribers,” i.e. traders who mirror the strategy of market veterans. Instead of highly volatile “share only” payouts, Eledator users receive fixed monthly returns. Their volume depends on the chosen trader group.

From the onset of its operations, Eledator has had a zero-commission policy. It pays users a fixed return, sharing any excess earnings between the platform and traders. The platform has a very low “entry barrier” for depositors: one can start using its services with just $100 in one's account.

Other system mechanisms are also tailored for newcomers: creating a new account only takes two minutes, while 15 various payment systems can be used for deposits and withdrawals.

Eledator offers access to MT4, MT5 platforms

When it comes to withdrawals, Eledator also offers the most convenient conditions for customers regardless of their background and deposit size:

You receive your first earnings exactly 24 hours after deposit. The withdrawal of interest can be arranged at any time, as soon as necessary. The time of withdrawal is determined by the cryptocurrency network used. There are no delays on the part of the company. The money typically goes to the investor's wallet within a couple of minutes after the application is confirmed. The maximum withdrawal period is one day.

Besides user-friendliness, Eledator has also gained popularity as a feature-rich system. It leverages both MT4 and MT5, two mainstream trading terminals.

Via Eledator, traders can access both cryptocurrency and stock markets within a single interface. For instance, there is no need to open separate accounts for trading NVIDIA, Netflix and Apple stocks, as well as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and other major altcoins and stablecoins.

Thanks to such a variety, Eledator has opened access to more than 100 trading pairs and more than 950 trading instruments, per its website.

Almost 100 customers reviewed U.K.-incorporated company

The product of Eledator garnered much attention among professional and amateur traders. Ninety-five reviews are published on TrustPilot, with an average mark of 4.7/5, which is very high for related services.

The service is fully regulatory compliant as it is incorporated in the U.K. as Eledator Trading Systems Limited PLC, with licensed activities including “66300 - Fund management activities” and “70221 - Financial management.” Eledator's filing details can be checked on the U.K. Companies House official website.