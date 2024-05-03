Dogecoin Outperforms XRP, ADA in Crucial Metric in Past 6 Months: Report

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On-chain data aggregator Santiment spread the word about increased whale activity over the past half a year. The original meme cryptocurrency DOGE has outplayed XRP, ADA and several other major altcoins.

DOGE has almost beaten Bitcoin and Ethereum, but not quite. Bitcoin and Toncoin have reached new highs.

Bitcoin wallets print ATH, but TON still expands faster

A tweet published earlier today shows that the world’s largest and primary cryptocurrency Bitcoin has staged an all-time high in nonempty addresses as this metric reached 53.85 million wallets in the past six months.

Toncoin (TON) wallets have surged to a 16,800 high. However, this network has been growing at a much faster pace than BTC.

DOGE beats ADA, XRP

Santiment’s report continues, showing that, in terms of percentage growth, TON is at the top of the list with a massive 110% increase, leading it to a total of 16,800 nonzero wallets in the past half year.

Dogecoin follows this crypto with 27% growth and the 6.6 million wallet milestone achieved by now. Bitcoin and Ethereum have printed modest increases of 10% and 11%, however, their number of wallets has spiked to 53.9 million and 120.7 million, respectively.

📊 Sorted by greatest growth in the past 6 months, here is the net change of non-empty wallets among top market caps in #crypto (apologies to #BinanceCoin and #Solana, not pictured in this study):



🪙#Toncoin $TON 16.8K wallets (+110% growth)

🪙 #Dogecoin $DOGE 6.6M wallets… pic.twitter.com/IhjJn6syn2 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) May 3, 2024

XRP and ADA are at the bottom of the list here, below Bitcoin. XRP nonempty wallets have increased by 7% (5.2 million in total), and ADA’s growth constituted 0%. The Cardano chain remains at the 4.5 million nonzero wallet level.

Analyst predicts massive DOGE bull run

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, whose popularity on the X platform has greatly expanded recently, shared on his account that he expects DOGE to stage a bull run. Therefore, he published a thread to clarify his prediction.

Martinez explained that the correction Dogecoin is currently undergoing is normal for this meme coin and has been observed before DOGE broke into a bull run in the past.

Now, in 2024, #DOGE has yet again broken out of a descending triangle!



It is currently undergoing a 47% price correction, very similar to previous cycles, which could ignite the next $DOGE bull run! pic.twitter.com/ZmuHmvIwei — Ali (@ali_charts) May 1, 2024

He referred to 2017, when DOGE broke out of a descending triangle pattern. In that year, the meme coin dumped 40% before it started on a massive 982% bull run. A similar scenario played out in 2021; a retracement by 56% occurred before a 12,197% surge and the all-time high. Currently, Dogecoin has again broken out of a similar pattern and is expected to ignite a bull run.