Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin at Risk of Consolidation Despite Strong First-Time Buyer Activity

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 20:10
    Bitcoin’s upward trajectory may fade amid increasing profit-taking activities among holders
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin at Risk of Consolidation Despite Strong First-Time Buyer Activity
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin investors are increasingly taking profits as the leading cryptocurrency pauses its upward trajectory, currently hovering slightly above the $100,000 mark. In a post on X today, on-chain market analytics firm Glassnode warned of growing consolidation risks facing Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has recently led a massive bull run across the crypto market, rising from a low of $93,000 to over $105,000 within the last seven days.

    Although this impressive rally sparked a wave of new demand, analysts now say Bitcoin’s momentum is weakening.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Predicted to Benefit from New Tax Proposal Adding $2.5 Trillion to Deficit
    XRP Spoils Tether's Big Day by Re-Entering Top 3
    XRP's Real Surge Might Not Have Even Started Yet, Top Trader Believes
    Tron's USDT Smashes Ethereum-Based Version for First Time Ever

    Weak momentum buyers stall Bitcoin's growth

    While the broader crypto market remains in a bullish phase, major cryptocurrencies have slowed their recent uptrend. Analysts attribute this to market sentiment shifting toward riskier levels.

    Advertisement

    According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin has retraced into the red over the past 24 hours, dropping by 3.10%. As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at $101,266.49, shedding some of its previous gains.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    This price correction is largely due to increased profit-taking from existing holders and the inactivity of momentum buyers, who typically drive sustained price surges in crypto assets.

    With momentum gradually weakening, strong selling pressure from profit-takers has outpaced the influence of new entrants in the market. As a result, Bitcoin has retraced back to nearly $100,000.

    Although demand from first-time buyers remains robust, the asset’s short- to mid-term outlook remains uncertain. Its upward momentum has been hindered by low activity from momentum buyers, with Bitcoin’s momentum RSI currently at around 11, signaling a weak trend.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/12/2025 - 13:20
    NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Big Bitcoin Bull Tweet
    ByYuri Molchan

    While there are no clear signals indicating the end of the current bull run, Bitcoin may face a period of consolidation as it struggles to sustain its rally in the face of persistent profit-taking.

    However, Bitcoin’s First-Time Buyer RSI has remained at 100 all week, indicating continued interest from new market entrants. There is growing speculation that the bull run may resume soon, especially as institutional investors appear to be continuing their accumulation strategies.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 12, 2025 - 20:12
    Bitcoin Predicted to Benefit from New Tax Proposal Adding $2.5 Trillion to Deficit
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    May 12, 2025 - 18:15
    XRP Spoils Tether's Big Day by Re-Entering Top 3
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB DAO and AB Charity Foundation Join Forces to Build a Trustworthy Infrastructure and Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
    Security, Simplicity, and Peace of Mind — All in Harmony with Zenit World’s Upcoming Mobile App
    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB DAO and AB Charity Foundation Join Forces to Build a Trustworthy Infrastructure and Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
    Security, Simplicity, and Peace of Mind — All in Harmony with Zenit World’s Upcoming Mobile App
    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Predicted to Benefit from New Tax Proposal Adding $2.5 Trillion to Deficit
    Bitcoin at Risk of Consolidation Despite Strong First-Time Buyer Activity
    XRP Spoils Tether's Big Day by Re-Entering Top 3
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD