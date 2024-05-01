Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Comments on Crypto Market Crash

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    One of two Dogecoin founders has issued statement to comment on massive cryptocurrency market decline
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 8:40
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Comments on Crypto Market Crash
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Billy Markus, known on social media under the pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto, created the iconic meme-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer in 2013 as a parody of Bitcoin. Since then, both have stepped down from the project, leaving it in the hands of the Dogecoin Foundation.

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama's Important Message Shared with SHIB Community: Details

    Dogecoin creator reacts to Bitcoin and crypto crash

    Over time, Markus has become a cryptocurrency influencer with a vast audience of more than two million on X, and he often publishes memes or shares his take on major events in politics and finance but also in the cryptocurrency space.

    As altcoins began falling following the two largest cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum, the Dogecoin cofounder tweeted: “Man crypto sure does suck.” Markus is known for his skepticism toward crypto trading, often likening it to gambling.

    Markus’s tweet came out right when the Bitcoin price collapsed overnight, caused by several major developments in the crypto space.

    Crypto market goes down following Bitcoin's 10% crash

    Over the past 24 hours, the world’s primary cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has lost almost 10.3%, falling from the $64,600 zone to the $57,650 area, where it is changing hands at the time of writing.

    Following Bitcoin, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization value, Ethereum, has plunged by more than 11%. It is trading at $2,874 after losing the $3,243 level on Tuesday.

    Dogecoin has fallen by nearly 15% as it plunged from $0.1458 to the $0.1242 level, where it is sitting now.

    Among the major reasons for the plunge is believed to be the Binance founder CZ getting sentenced to four months in prison for violating the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and on charges of money laundering on Binance. Besides, the jobs report came out worse than expected, and the Bitcoin-Ethereum ETFs in Hong Kong failed to meet the expectations of traders as the former were expected to surpass spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. on their first trading day.

    In reality, the Hong Kong ETFs managed to score $12.4 million in trading and $141 million in inflows into Bitcoin and partly into Ethereum. When the U.S. spot ETFs launched, their figures surpassed those massively, with $740 million in assets and $4.6 billion in trading volume.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Bitcoin #Spot Bitcoin ETF #Changpeng Zhao
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image It's 'Do or Die' for Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Peter Schiff
    2024/05/01 09:11
    It's 'Do or Die' for Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Peter Schiff
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin OG Roger Ver's Arrest
    2024/05/01 08:35
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin OG Roger Ver's Arrest
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin Sees Its Worst Monthly Decline Since August 2023
    2024/05/01 08:35
    Bitcoin Sees Its Worst Monthly Decline Since August 2023
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exa Protocol Unveils Groundbreaking Mobile-First Web3 Apps at ExaConf 2024
    New Era of the Sports Industry. Support Young Football Players Through Tokens
    World of Dypians Offers Up to 1M $WOD and $225,000 in Premium Subscriptions via the BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance Program
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    It's 'Do or Die' for Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Peter Schiff
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Comments on Crypto Market Crash
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin OG Roger Ver's Arrest
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD