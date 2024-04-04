Ancient Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Suddenly Wakes up After 10 Years

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

An ancient Dogecoin (DOGE) whale resurfaced on the cryptocurrency market after a prolonged absence, according to a report by Whale Alert. Holding a substantial 3.7 million DOGE, equivalent to approximately $662,519, this whale has recently initiated transactions for the first time since January 2014.

The unexpected return of this long-dormant investor has garnered significant attention within the crypto community, particularly as it coincides with the approaching DOGE Day on April 20 — a date of cultural significance for Dogecoin enthusiasts.

Historically, the reappearance of dormant whales like this one has been met with speculation regarding potential market implications. Similar instances involving participants from past ICOs, notably in Ethereum, have led crypto enthusiasts to closely monitor market dynamics following such events.

💤 A dormant address containing 3,700,051 #DOGE (662,519 USD) has just been activated after 10.3 years!https://t.co/GRLucRTvvg — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 3, 2024

This resurgence occurs amid Dogecoin's recent surge in popularity, solidifying its position as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, currently valued at $25.5 billion, with each token priced at $0.17.

Days prior to DOGE day

However, despite this renewed interest, Dogecoin encountered volatility in April, experiencing a 19.2% decline in price over the past four days. This downturn contrasts with the significant growth observed from February to March, during which Dogecoin's value soared by 180%.

DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

As the ancient Dogecoin whale reemerges into active trading, the cryptocurrency community awaits further developments and assesses the potential impact on market trends, especially as the highly anticipated DOGE Day draws near. The return of the ancient DOGE whale for sure adds a layer of intrigue to the evolving narrative surrounding the popular meme-based cryptocurrency.