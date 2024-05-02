Advertisement
AD

    1.75 Trillion SHIB Mysteriously Grabbed on Robinhood With Price on Verge of Breakout

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Astounding amount of SHIB meme coins acquired on popular investment platform by anonymous whale
    Thu, 2/05/2024 - 7:11
    1.75 Trillion SHIB Mysteriously Grabbed on Robinhood With Price on Verge of Breakout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers, has spread the word about almost two trillion Shiba Inu meme coins leaving Robinhood for an unknown wallet.

    Two staggering SHIB chunks were grabbed on the popular investment platform and withdrawn approximately eight hours ago. In the meantime, SHIB is eyeing a bullish breakout, according to a popular analyst. In the meantime, almost two billion SHIB were burned in April - mostly by mistake.

    1.75 trillion SHIB purchased as coin eyes breakout

    The aforementioned source shared that over the past eight hours, mysterious wallet -4D935 has scooped up two enormous chunks containing 875,000,000,000 SHIB each. That is 1.75 trillion SHIB meme coins in total evaluated at $39.2 billion at the time the transactions were made.

    In the meantime, popular cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali Martinez tweeted on Wednesday that he has spotted the second largest meme coin, SHIB, forming a bull flag on the daily trading chart.

    He predicts that SHIB is aiming to make a major bullish breakout to the $0.000072323 level and is placing a few buy orders around $0.000018343 price mark.

    Over the last 24 hours, SHIB has attempted to surge by more than 9%, reaching $0.00002314. However, a decline that followed took it back to $0.000002182 - that is, down 5.68%.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Comments on Crypto Market Crash

    1.6 billion SHIB scorched in past month, here's nuance

    According to a recent tweet published by the Shibburn explorer, in April, the Shiba Inu community did an impressive job of reducing the total circulating SHIB supply as it burned a whopping 1,695,717,536 SHIB.

    That achievement was made thanks to 204 transactions that locked all those meme coins in unspendable blockchain wallets. However, Shibburn clarified that all these burns were not quite the usual ones. All of these tokens were lost forever due to investors sending them to the contract address by mistake.

    These people have lost their investment, Shibburn emphasized in the tweet, urging the cryptocurrency community to be watchful and double-check the destination wallets before transacting.

    As for fresh daily burns, within the last 24 hours, the SHIB army has been unable to hold the SHIB burn rate in the green (-11.80%), with 2,027,495 meme coins destroyed.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Robinhood #Token Burn #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Bitcoin ETFs Log Record-Breaking Outflows
    2024/05/02 07:06
    Bitcoin ETFs Log Record-Breaking Outflows
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Catastrophic Bitcoin (BTC) Plunge, XRP Surprisingly Calm, Cardano (ADA) Loses Lifeline Support Level
    2024/05/02 07:06
    Catastrophic Bitcoin (BTC) Plunge, XRP Surprisingly Calm, Cardano (ADA) Loses Lifeline Support Level
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP and Cardano (ADA) Just Recorded Major Price Jumps
    2024/05/02 07:09
    Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP and Cardano (ADA) Just Recorded Major Price Jumps
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 Returns Showcasing Turkey as the Rising Star in Web3 Adoption
    Polkadot-native Acala Expands to Multichain Horizons Through The Sinai Upgrade
    Announcement: $DEDE Coin, the Dino-Meme Cryptocurrency on Solana, Captures Global Interest
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1.75 Trillion SHIB Mysteriously Grabbed on Robinhood With Price on Verge of Breakout
    Bitcoin ETFs Log Record-Breaking Outflows
    Catastrophic Bitcoin (BTC) Plunge, XRP Surprisingly Calm, Cardano (ADA) Loses Lifeline Support Level
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD