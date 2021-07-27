Dogecoin Fan Offers 10 Percent Discount on His House if Buyer Pays Him in DOGE

Tue, 07/27/2021 - 17:55
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A Utah man has decided to do his part in pushing Dogecoin adoption by offering a generous discount on his house
Dogecoin Fan Offers 10 Percent Discount on His House if Buyer Pays Him in DOGE
An American from the state of Utah has joined the ranks of those who are selling their property for cryptocurrencies, according to local television station KUTV

Scott Paul’s offer comes with a pleasant twist: those who pay in meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin will be able to get a 10 percent discount on his property.

Considering that it is priced at $389,000, that’s a pretty good incentive to use the viral canine coin as a payment method.

This is part of the plan, according to Paul. The Utahn believes that Dogecoin could become a viable currency in the future, and his sale could help push the joke cryptocurrency into the mainstream:

The decision was pretty obvious. I have a house I want to sell, why not push it to the limit to see if I can sell if for DOGE, because we have to keep using this currency if we’re going to get it to mainstream.

While Paul also accepts other cryptocurrencies, the double-digit discount might be too exciting to choose any other cryptocurrency.

Unfazed by volatility

Dogecoin made a killing earlier this year with its enormous price gains that turned some of its millennial holders into multi-millionaire.

However, those who bought into the canine mania at its peak in early May are now down a staggering 73 percent. 

Paul believes that Dogecoin still has the potential to go up in value, which is why the decision was a no-brainer for him: 

It’s not a hard decision to make, and that’s why I would discount right now because I believe it would go up in value.

Both Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban have opined that Dogecoin could end up becoming a viable currency.

Musk said that it would be the most “entertaining” and “ironic” outcome:   

Arguably the most entertaining outcome, the most ironic outcome, would be that Dogecoin becomes the currency of Earth of the future.

