    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses $150 and Stays Bullish, Here's How

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Despite DOGE's growth, traders' desire to move funds away from exchange is strong bullish signal for asset
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 13:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses $150 and Stays Bullish, Here's How
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A substantial $150 million withdrawal of Dogecoin from exchanges revealed a decreased supply on these platforms. A decrease in sell pressure may result from this type of outflow, which is frequently a good indication that holders are removing their assets from exchanges, possibly for long-term storage

    This configuration may result in a volatility squeeze, in which prices stabilize before suddenly spiking. The most recent price chart indicates that Dogecoin has demonstrated strong momentum, rising to recent highs and then slightly declining. Despite the recent decline, DOGE is holding onto its gains, currently trading at about $0.192.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The $0.20 level presents the asset with immediate resistance; if it is broken, this could lead to additional gains. However, DOGE might retest support levels around $0.15 and $0.12 if it is unable to overcome this resistance. Along with a noteworthy volume of 27.7 billion DOGE, the transaction data also reveals a considerable number of large transactions over the last 24 hours, totaling 4.15K transactions. 

    HOT Stories
    Crazy 3 Billion DOGE Acquired by Dogecoin Whales in 24 Hours
    Time to Accumulate ETH Instead of Selling: Tron Founder Justin Sun
    Binance Shares Major Alert for ETH, TRX, AVAX Withdrawals
    570 Million XRP in One Hour – What's Happening?

    Related
    New Nonstop Bitcoin ATHs Expected by Samson Mow Soon
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 11:14
    New Nonstop Bitcoin ATHs Expected by Samson Mow Soon
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Large transaction volumes of this magnitude frequently indicate institutional or whale activity which, depending on their goals, can either drive or stabilize prices. Given the decreased supply on exchanges and the ongoing large transactions suggesting possible accumulation, Dogecoin's price outlook seems bullish overall. DOGE may gain momentum to overcome the resistance at $0.20 if it can hold at its support level of $155. On the other hand, a decline below $0.155 might indicate more consolidation.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 13:15
    Shytoshi Kusama to Vitalik Buterin: 'Wen 10 Minute Discussion?'
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 12:51
    Crazy 3 Billion DOGE Acquired by Dogecoin Whales in 24 Hours
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Syncoin (SNC) Launches Exclusive presale with DAO Governance, Staking, and P2P Encrypted Chats – Join the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Cytonic Secures $8.3 Million Seed Funding to Solve Blockchain Compatibility
    Only 0.01% of People Will Seize This: The Supreme LUCKY PEPE Crypto Talisman!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses $150 and Stays Bullish, Here's How
    Shytoshi Kusama to Vitalik Buterin: 'Wen 10 Minute Discussion?'
    Crazy 3 Billion DOGE Acquired by Dogecoin Whales in 24 Hours
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD