    Solana (SOL) Paints 'God Candle': Price Nears $200, Ethereum (ETH) Paints New Hidden Pattern, Dogecoin (DOGE) Secures Yearly High

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market showing us explosive growth we have all been waiting for
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 0:01
    Solana (SOL) Paints 'God Candle': Price Nears $200, Ethereum (ETH) Paints New Hidden Pattern, Dogecoin (DOGE) Secures Yearly High
    Solana's recent action was outstanding: it printed what traders call a god candle — a single enormous 12% spike during the day. These candles are usually unexpected even in a market that is otherwise doing well, and they indicate strong bullish momentum. Despite the general expansion of the market, Solana's surge was unexpectedly strong because traders had not fully expected the magnitude of this upward movement. This bullish move by Solana coincides with a generally upbeat cryptocurrency market, which has seen a large short position liquidation of about $500 million.

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The bullish mood was bolstered by increased buying pressure as these shorts closed. Bitcoin also reached a record high, which improved sentiment generally and probably aided in SOL's strong rally. Solana is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the positive ripple effects that Bitcoin's performance appears to be having on the altcoin market. Technically speaking, Solana's RSI (Relative Strength Index) is currently hovering around 65, suggestive of bullish momentum that has not yet reached overbought levels and may indicate potential for further growth. 

    The previous resistance level, which SOL recently surpassed, is now around $156, and it is crucial to keep an eye on whether Solana will maintain this level during slight declines. All things considered, the emergence of a god candle for Solana indicates intense bullish interest and the possibility of additional gains. If this trend continues, Solana may gain from the general upbeat sentiment on the cryptocurrency market and keep rising.

    Ethereum trapped

    The price chart of Ethereum recently showed a hidden pattern that indicates the cryptocurrency is still trapped in a descending trading channel. Since Ethereum was unable to overcome this downward pressure, it seems to have missed out on the significant growth that the larger cryptocurrency market experienced. Because of the channel's consistent resistance, ETH is finding it difficult to break through the ceiling. 

    The current situation is that ETH is bouncing inside this channel while trying to gain momentum. At about $2,353, the 50-day moving average serves as the first line of support. If Ethereum keeps declining, $2,200 is the next crucial support level. Near the $2,000 mark would be a more important support zone and could serve as a powerful buffer in the event that selling pressure increases. Breaking above the upper boundary of the descending channel, particularly close to the $2,756 mark, would be a positive indication from an upward perspective. 

    This could lead to a change in trend and enable Ethereum to catch up with the market's generally upward movement. Even though there is sporadic buying pressure, it has not been sufficient to push ETH over the descending resistance line, according to volume levels, which show mixed sentiment. Indicating a balance of buying and selling pressure, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is circling the neutral 50 mark. Future market catalysts could cause this neutral momentum to quickly move in either direction.

    Dogecoin's new heights

    The market is excited by the prospect of further growth, as Dogecoin has risen to its highest price in 2024, setting a new annual peak. Strong bullish momentum is evident in this most recent rally, as meme coins are also picking up the steam from the most recent market recovery. 

    Dogecoin, which is currently trading at about $0.20, has a long way to go before it can approach its all-time high (ATH), which was $0.73 during the 2021 meme coin frenzy. Even though it is a long way from those spectacular peaks, the current price movement indicates that a further recovery may be possible. DOGE may continue to rise if market conditions hold up, breaking through the current resistance levels and possibly preparing for a gradual ascent toward higher price targets. 

    But a price reversal is also a plausible scenario. Trader profit-taking may cause a slight decline given the robust surge. The overbought area of Dogecoin's RSI indicates that a correction may be imminent. In that case, Dogecoin might experience a brief decline before leveling off and starting to rise again.

    Long-term market trends and the degree of backing from institutional and retail investors will probably influence DOGE's price movement. Given the strength of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market as a whole, DOGE is likely to profit from this trend. As the market processes this recent surge, traders should keep an eye out for any possible pullbacks.

    #Dogecoin #Solana #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

