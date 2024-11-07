    New Nonstop Bitcoin ATHs Expected by Samson Mow Soon

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin proponent Samson Mow says BTC Omega candle is here
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 11:14
    Samson Mow, a Bitcoin maximalist and CEO at the JAN3 company, has published a tweet that shares an optimistic take on the Bitcoin price’s near future.

    This happened after the global flagship cryptocurrency scored two consecutive all-time highs in a single day.

    "Non-stop Bitcoin ATHs" coming soon: Samson Mow

    In the aforementioned tweet, Mow made a prediction that he expects to see “non-stop Bitcoin ATHs” happen during the next few months.

    When asked in the comments about a Bitcoin Omega candle that he had been predicting over the past year in his X posts, Mow responded that one of them has already arrived. In his previous posts, Mow promised that, first, a Godzilla Bitcoin candle would take place, followed by an Omega one to propel Bitcoin close to the $1 million level and then higher.

    Mow predicted that unless Bitcoin reaches $1 million next year, this historic is yet to happen very soon. He would usually say that those massive candles were imminent.

    On Nov. 6, Bitcoin first soared to $75,000, and then after pulling back a little, resumed radical upward movement, this time soaring to the $76,460 record price peak in light of the drastic political developments in the U.S.

    'Banana Time': Here's What Not to Do Now, According to Raoul Pal
    Wed, 11/06/2024 - 13:26
    'Banana Time': Here's What Not to Do Now, According to Raoul Pal
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Will U.S. create strategic Bitcoin reserve?

    In July, pro-crypto U.S. senator Cynthia Lummis proposed that the U.S. should create a strategic Bitcoin reserve. According to her, such a BTC reserve would "bolster" the country's balance sheet, serving as a store of value.

    According to this proposal, within the next few years, the U.S. government would be buying 200,000 BTC per year and eventually gain and hold one million Bitcoin without selling them for a minimum of 20 years. This would represent roughly 5% of the total Bitcoin supply, which counts 21 million.

    In a tweet published on Nov. 6, cofounder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy behemoth Michael Saylor tweeted that the U.S. does need such a strategic BTC reserve.

    Today, prominent Bitcoin supporter and founder of “Pomp Investments” Anthony Pompliano (often referred to as “Pomp”) also shared his support for this move in an X post. He stated that should the U.S. take this risky step, it would trigger the emergence of massive FOMO (fear of missing out) around the world: “a global FOMO unlike anything we have ever seen before.”

    #Bitcoin News #Samson Mow #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

