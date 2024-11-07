New Nonstop Bitcoin ATHs Expected by Samson Mow Soon

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Samson Mow, a Bitcoin maximalist and CEO at the JAN3 company, has published a tweet that shares an optimistic take on the Bitcoin price’s near future.

This happened after the global flagship cryptocurrency scored two consecutive all-time highs in a single day.

"Non-stop Bitcoin ATHs" coming soon: Samson Mow

In the aforementioned tweet, Mow made a prediction that he expects to see “non-stop Bitcoin ATHs” happen during the next few months.

When asked in the comments about a Bitcoin Omega candle that he had been predicting over the past year in his X posts, Mow responded that one of them has already arrived. In his previous posts, Mow promised that, first, a Godzilla Bitcoin candle would take place, followed by an Omega one to propel Bitcoin close to the $1 million level and then higher.

Advertisement

Mow predicted that unless Bitcoin reaches $1 million next year, this historic is yet to happen very soon. He would usually say that those massive candles were imminent.

Non-stop #Bitcoin ATHs for the next few months. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) November 6, 2024

On Nov. 6, Bitcoin first soared to $75,000, and then after pulling back a little, resumed radical upward movement, this time soaring to the $76,460 record price peak in light of the drastic political developments in the U.S.

Will U.S. create strategic Bitcoin reserve?

In July, pro-crypto U.S. senator Cynthia Lummis proposed that the U.S. should create a strategic Bitcoin reserve. According to her, such a BTC reserve would "bolster" the country's balance sheet, serving as a store of value.

According to this proposal, within the next few years, the U.S. government would be buying 200,000 BTC per year and eventually gain and hold one million Bitcoin without selling them for a minimum of 20 years. This would represent roughly 5% of the total Bitcoin supply, which counts 21 million.

In a tweet published on Nov. 6, cofounder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy behemoth Michael Saylor tweeted that the U.S. does need such a strategic BTC reserve.

Today, prominent Bitcoin supporter and founder of “Pomp Investments” Anthony Pompliano (often referred to as “Pomp”) also shared his support for this move in an X post. He stated that should the U.S. take this risky step, it would trigger the emergence of massive FOMO (fear of missing out) around the world: “a global FOMO unlike anything we have ever seen before.”