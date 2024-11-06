    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses XRP Following Massive Price Surge

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    DOGE has surged by more than 23%
    Wed, 6/11/2024 - 6:36
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses XRP Following Massive Price Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has surpassed XRP by market capitalization, according to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics firm CoinGecko

    The price of DOGE is up more than 25% over the past 24 hours alone. 

    DOGE and XRP are worth $30.45 billion and $30.40 billion, respectively, according to the latest data. 

    The flagship meme coin has now managed to surpass the $0.20 level for the first time since April. 

    However, the cryptocurrency is still down as much as 72% from the record high that was achieved back i 2021. 

    The latest price surge has coincided with some notable whale moves. According to data provided by Whale Alert, 75 million Dogecoin (DOGE) tokens were recently transferred from Robinhood to an unknown wallet. 

    In other news, Solana (SOL), the leading Ethereum (ETH) killer, has once again surged to fourth place by market capitalization, surpassing Binance Coin (BNB). 

    As reported by U.Today, the price of Bitcoin recently surpassed the $75,000 level for the first time. The largest cryptocurrency is up by 9% over the past 24 hours alone. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

