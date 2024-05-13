Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Enormous 5.6 Billion Support

    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin's price could aim higher than anticipated as it hits important support level
    Mon, 13/05/2024 - 10:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Enormous 5.6 Billion Support
    Dogecoin saw a significant support level emerging, marked by a massive 5.6 billion DOGE that could play a role in determining the asset's future trajectory.

    Analyzing Dogecoin's current position

    As observed on the latest charts, Dogecoin has been wrestling with a bearish trend but is now approaching a robust support level. This level, characterized by a substantial volume of Dogecoin, represents a point where historical buying interest has been strong enough to prevent further price declines. The presence of such a significant support zone suggests that there is potential for a reversal if the sentiment and market conditions align favorably.

    Dogecoin/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The chart shows Dogecoin trading below the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, indicating a current bearish bias in the short to midterm. However, the proximity to the major support zone could be an important factor in a reversal rally. This support level, reinforced by a high concentration of buy orders in the past, offers a glimmer of hope for bullish Dogecoin investors.

    Moreover, the RSI, a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, is hovering near the 44.4 mark. This level is close to the oversold territory, which typically suggests that an asset might be underbought and could be due for a potential rebound.

    Volume analysis further complements the picture, showing fluctuating trade volumes as Dogecoin approaches this critical support level. A spike in trading volume around this point could indicate growing interest from traders anticipating the asset to bounce back from these lows.

    If Dogecoin manages to maintain its stance above this significant support level and volume increases, there could be enough buying pressure to propel the price upwards, challenging higher resistance levels.  

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

