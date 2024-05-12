Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Parabolic Growth in Key Metric Amid Whale Activity

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin (DOGE) rockets toward potential parabolic growth as whale activity sparks surge in key on-chain metrics
    Sun, 12/05/2024 - 12:55
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Parabolic Growth in Key Metric Amid Whale Activity
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the past 24 hours, Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced a significant surge in on-chain activity, with key metrics indicating a potential bullish trajectory for the popular meme cryptocurrency.

    Advertisement

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, the Large Holders Netflow for Dogecoin has witnessed remarkable growth, shifting from a negative zone to 386 million DOGE during the period under scrutiny.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Rare Weekly Golden Cross?

    The Large Holders Netflow, which monitors the movements of whales and investors holding over 0.1% of the circulating supply, serves as a crucial gauge for market sentiment. The surge in netflow suggests robust accumulation by significant players, indicative of a bullish stance.

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Notably, spikes in netflow have historically aligned with market bottoms, suggesting considerable buying during corrections.

    All flows in, no flows out

    The surge in Large Holders Inflow further corroborates the bullish sentiment surrounding Dogecoin, as inflows to the wallets of large holders increased by almost 200% in the past day, reaching 425.97 million DOGE. This uptick in buying activity, primarily driven by influential entities such as whales and investors, is definitely worth paying attention to in the coming days.

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Conversely, the outflow of Dogecoin from the wallets of large holders decreased significantly, dropping from 222.14 million DOGE to 39.98 million DOGE. Against the backdrop of increasing inflows and declining outflows, the Large Holders Netflow indicator for Dogecoin has demonstrated almost parabolic growth.

    Related
    Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Withdrawal Stuns Robinhood Amid SEC Drama

    The surge in on-chain metrics highlights the increasing involvement of influential players in the DOGE market, signaling a potentially optimistic trajectory for the cryptocurrency.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Is Gemini About to List Cardano?
    2024/05/12 12:50
    Is Gemini About to List Cardano?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image 267% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Stuns Shibarium
    2024/05/12 12:50
    267% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Stuns Shibarium
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ancient Bitcoin Whales Suddenly Awake After 10.7 Years With 49,274.2% Profit
    2024/05/12 12:50
    Ancient Bitcoin Whales Suddenly Awake After 10.7 Years With 49,274.2% Profit
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Discover the PUC (Parallel Universe Coin) Listing on XT
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Raises 800 SOL In The First 7 Days Of Presale, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Wisdomise AI IDO to Bring Inclusive, AI-Powered Wealth Management Tools to Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Parabolic Growth in Key Metric Amid Whale Activity
    Is Gemini About to List Cardano?
    267% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Stuns Shibarium
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD