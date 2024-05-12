Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Parabolic Growth in Key Metric Amid Whale Activity

In the past 24 hours, Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced a significant surge in on-chain activity, with key metrics indicating a potential bullish trajectory for the popular meme cryptocurrency.

According to data from IntoTheBlock, the Large Holders Netflow for Dogecoin has witnessed remarkable growth, shifting from a negative zone to 386 million DOGE during the period under scrutiny.

The Large Holders Netflow, which monitors the movements of whales and investors holding over 0.1% of the circulating supply, serves as a crucial gauge for market sentiment. The surge in netflow suggests robust accumulation by significant players, indicative of a bullish stance.

Notably, spikes in netflow have historically aligned with market bottoms, suggesting considerable buying during corrections.

All flows in, no flows out

The surge in Large Holders Inflow further corroborates the bullish sentiment surrounding Dogecoin, as inflows to the wallets of large holders increased by almost 200% in the past day, reaching 425.97 million DOGE. This uptick in buying activity, primarily driven by influential entities such as whales and investors, is definitely worth paying attention to in the coming days.

Conversely, the outflow of Dogecoin from the wallets of large holders decreased significantly, dropping from 222.14 million DOGE to 39.98 million DOGE. Against the backdrop of increasing inflows and declining outflows, the Large Holders Netflow indicator for Dogecoin has demonstrated almost parabolic growth.

The surge in on-chain metrics highlights the increasing involvement of influential players in the DOGE market, signaling a potentially optimistic trajectory for the cryptocurrency.