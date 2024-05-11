Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Rare Weekly Golden Cross?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Traders and analysts watching out for potentially major technical formation for Dogecoin price
    Sat, 11/05/2024 - 12:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Rare Weekly Golden Cross?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the cryptocurrency market continues to navigate the current uncertainties, traders and analysts are keeping a careful eye on a potentially major technical formation for Dogecoin price: a moving average crossover on its weekly chart.

    Advertisement

    The nature of the crossing would determine whether it is a death cross, which is a bearish signal, or a golden cross.

    A golden cross occurs when a shorter-term moving average, typically the 50-day moving average, crosses above a longer-term moving average, such as the 200-day moving average. This bullish signal is often interpreted as a strong indication of upward momentum and potential price increases.

    While golden crosses can occur on various time frames, a weekly golden cross holds particular significance as it reflects longer-term trends and investor sentiment.

    TradingView
    DOGE/USD Weekly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    In the case of Dogecoin, the 50-week SMA is rising north and appears likely to move above the 200-week SMA, which may result in a golden cross formation in the coming weeks. While expectations are in place for a golden cross, traders might need to watch for the nature of the crossing to affirm this.

    Related
    Dogecoin to $1: Analyst Predicts Classic DOGE Pattern Breakout

    Dogecoin's journey toward this impending crossover has been marked by a series of ups and downs. Following a steady decline since May 6 from highs of around $0.168, the dog-themed coin has shown resilience, finding support around the $0.142 level.

    At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading down 4.68% in the last 24 hours to $0.144 as the crypto market faced selling pressure.

    Implications of potential golden cross

    The last time Dogecoin witnessed a weekly golden cross was in early January 2021, resulting in an astonishing 7,996% price increase over the next four months. Dogecoin later rose to an all-time high of $0.737 on May 8, 2021.

    While past success is no guarantee of future results, the prospect of another golden cross has certainly captured the imagination of the DOGE community.

    Related
    Dogecoin Spotlight: Key On-chain Metric Flashes Green Despite DOGE's 8% Drop

    For traders, the golden cross is a signal to watch closely, as it could indicate the beginning of a new uptrend. However, it's important to approach such indicators with caution, as they can sometimes lead to false signals, trapping traders on the wrong side of the market.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Important Grok Warning Issued as Scammers Begin Leveraging Elon Musk's AI Bot
    2024/05/11 11:55
    Important Grok Warning Issued as Scammers Begin Leveraging Elon Musk's AI Bot
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shorts Ethereum Futures, but There's Catch
    2024/05/11 11:55
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shorts Ethereum Futures, but There's Catch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Ripple CEO Names Big Victory Company Scored While Fighting SEC
    2024/05/11 11:55
    Ripple CEO Names Big Victory Company Scored While Fighting SEC
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Raises 800 SOL In The First 7 Days Of Presale, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Wisdomise AI IDO to Bring Inclusive, AI-Powered Wealth Management Tools to Web3
    Experience the Future of Liquid Staking: Kintsu Testnet Launches Exclusively on May 13th
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Rare Weekly Golden Cross?
    Important Grok Warning Issued as Scammers Begin Leveraging Elon Musk's AI Bot
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shorts Ethereum Futures, but There's Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD