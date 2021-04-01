DOGE Pumps 10% As Elon Musk Promises to Deliver It to The Moon via SpaceX

Thu, 04/01/2021 - 11:57
Yuri Molchan
DOGE has printed one big green candle as Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX would deliver it to the Moon
Earlier today, Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX was going to take Dogecoin to the moon.

The tweet was likely related to the current expansion of SpaceX's "Starbase," the platform for building space rockets in Boca Chica Village, Texas.

However, it is also likely to be an April Fool's prank by Musk since he loves tweeting about DOGE and once even referred to it as "the future currency of Earth," as U.Today reported previously.

Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Is Going to Put Dogecoin on the Moon

Still, whether the tweet is a joke or not, the market immediately took it as a bullish signal and DOGE printed a long green candle, rising 10 percent from $0.053 to $0.07.

At press time, DOGE is changing hands at $0.0689 on the Bittrex exchange.

