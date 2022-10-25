Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 25

Do DOGE and SHIB have power to outperform top coins?
The cryptocurrency market seems undecided as to which way to go, as some coins are in the red zone while others are in the green.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has joined the list of rising coins, going up by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily chart, DOGE is trading near the resistance level at $0.06099 against the low volume. At the moment, one needs to pay attention to the daily closure.

If the bar closes near the mentioned level or, better, above it, the accumulated energy may generate a price blast that could lead to growth to the $0.064 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.0599 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has not followed the growth of DOGE, falling by 0.35%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading completely opposite to DOGE as its price keeps locating near the support level at $0.00000971. If buyers cannot fix above the crucial zone of $0.00001 shortly, a sharp drop may return the rate of the meme coin to $0.000009 within the next few weeks.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000995 at press time.

