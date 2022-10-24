ETH and SOL Price Analysis for October 24

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls have almost restored the lost positions as the majority of the coins are back in the green zone.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 2.49%.

Despite today's rise, Ethereum (ETH) keeps trading in a wide range, accumulating power for a further sharp move. This is also confirmed by the low volume, which means that none of the sides is ready yet. The midterm bull run might happen only if the rate reaches the $1,400 mark and fixes above it with no or small wicks.

Ethereum is trading at $1,345 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is less of a gainer than Ethereum (ETH) with growth of 1.78%.

Even though yesterday's candle was bullish, it is still early to consider a reversal, as not enough energy has accumulated for that. Until the price is below the psychological $30 mark, bears remain more powerful than bulls. However, if the bar closes above $30, a further rise may last for a few weeks.

Solana is trading at $28.89 at press time.