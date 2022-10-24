Original U.Today article

ETH and SOL Price Analysis for October 24

Mon, 10/24/2022 - 13:29
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins can show biggest rise this week?
Bulls have almost restored the lost positions as the majority of the coins are back in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 2.49%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's rise, Ethereum (ETH) keeps trading in a wide range, accumulating power for a further sharp move. This is also confirmed by the low volume, which means that none of the sides is ready yet. The midterm bull run might happen only if the rate reaches the $1,400 mark and fixes above it with no or small wicks.

Ethereum is trading at $1,345 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is less of a gainer than Ethereum (ETH) with growth of 1.78%.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView

Even though yesterday's candle was bullish, it is still early to consider a reversal, as not enough energy has accumulated for that. Until the price is below the psychological $30 mark, bears remain more powerful than bulls. However, if the bar closes above $30, a further rise may last for a few weeks.

Solana is trading at $28.89 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

