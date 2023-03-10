Degen Zoo Developed Single-Handedly Gathers $700 Million, Setting New Record

Degen Zoo, an NFT game inspired by Logan Paul's abandoned Crypto Zoo, has quickly become one of the most-talked-about crypto games. The game was developed by Christoph Zaknun in just 30 days, disproving Paul's claim that the development cycle would take years. More than 115,000 wallets have registered to join the game, with pledges of over $700 million, making it one of the most successful crypto games to date.

The game has been designed to raise awareness of the devastating effects of human greed on wildlife. Players are incentivized to "kill" their NFT animal, pushing the collection to extinction, thereby raising awareness of the devastating effects of capitalism on animal extinction. This unique concept has gained widespread attention, and the game has already exceeded the demand of any GameFi release to date.

🎉 Day 60: World Record IDO



Over 115,000 Wallets joined our IDO!



54k wallets had between $500 - $2000

2000 wallets had between 50k - 250k!

Over 50 wallets with +1M$!



The total value of all wallets exceeded $700M USD! pic.twitter.com/SY5pxT52Ni — Degen Zoo (@Degen_Zoo) March 6, 2023

During the development process, Christoph Zaknun has broadcast daily updates of his progress, which have been followed by more than 250,000 people on Twitter. Hours before the deadline on day 30 of the challenge, the first testnet of Degen Zoo was released. Within days, more than 30,000 testnet transactions were racked up by 3,000 players eager to experience the game.

Having initially begun work on the game as a joke, Christoph Zaknun is now proceeding with the mainnet release of Degen Zoo. In the process, the game has evolved from a novelty concept into a viable experiment in game theory and human psychology. This has cemented its position as one of the most exciting crypto games on the market.

The success of Degen Zoo can be attributed to its unique concept and the level of transparency during its development. The daily updates and the promise to donate all profits from the game to charity have garnered a lot of positive attention. Additionally, the deflationary token and NFT collection featuring 120 endangered species add to the game's novelty.

Degen Zoo is a crypto game that has exceeded all expectations in terms of demand and popularity. It has gained a massive following due to its unique concept, daily development updates and philanthropic goals. Christoph Zaknun successfully built the game in just 30 days, and it has surpassed all previous GameFi benchmarks. With mainnet release on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the game evolves and whether it can sustain its current level of popularity.