DeeStream (DST) Builds Peer-to-Peer Streaming, Sei (SEI) and Tron (TRX) Become Long-Term Investments

There are two approaches to crypto investing: passive and active. Passive investing is an “invest and forget” long-term strategy. This is great for retirement in 5 years, but the active way is an exciting way to see massive gains in a short period. Sei (SEI) and Tron (TRX) both made significant gains and are trending upwards, ready for the retirement fund. DeeStream (DST) and similar projects offer more risk exposure for investors.

Sei (SEI): doing the impossible

Despite being a Johnny-come-lately in a saturated layer-1 market, Sei (SEI) has defied expectations and skyrocketed 5x in just a few months, and Sei (SEI) is still going strong. Sei (SEI) claims that it’s the fastest blockchain. It’s no wonder Sei (SEI) has a loyal following.

Layer-1 solutions like Sei (SEI) are the battleships of cryptos and can be used as long-term investments.

Tron (TRX): Entertainment coin goes big

Tron (TRX) was initially envisioned as an ‘entertainment coin’ aimed at decentralizing the entertainment industry to set artists and creators free from the large streaming platforms. This never fully materialized. But it’s not bad news. Tron (TRX) diversified its product offering, and now Tron (TRX) is even on the DeFi market.

The market is responding incredibly positively to Tron’s (TRX) diversification. Tron (TRX) came from down and out to rule the charts and now sits comfortably in the top 10 by market cap. Tron (TRX) doubled in the last year, putting it in the battleship category, and the long-term outlook is as bullish as anyone could imagine.

DeeStream (DST) builds decentralized streaming

DeeStream(DST) positions itself as a riskier yet shorter-term asset to hold. It's currently going through the presale stage.

But what’s all about it? DeeStream (DST) gives artists and content creators a decentralized peer-to-peer streaming platform. Artists have been beholden to the conditions set by the big platforms. Spotify and YouTube can unilaterally remove an artist’s monetization rights for any made-up rule that did not exist yesterday.

On DeeStream (DST), as long as it’s legal, it can be streamed. There’s finally an alternative to the established streaming services, and DeeStream (DST) is it.

Conclusion

Balance is important. Keeping long-term holders like Sei (SEI) and Tron (TRX) is essential for stability. Alternatives like DeeStream (DST) presale can be used for those who are willing to gain different exposure to the crypto market. DeeStream (DST) is now in its first phase of presale.

