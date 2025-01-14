Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Whale Alert: 2,997 BTC Scooped up by This Key Holder Class

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Intriguing Bitcoin wallet behavior spotted on BTC network in early 2025
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 16:21
    A
    A
    A
    Whale Alert: 2,997 BTC Scooped up by This Key Holder Class
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As Bitcoin’s price hovers around crucial levels in early 2025, one particular class of BTC holders has been quietly increasing its holdings.

    Advertisement

    In a recent report, on-chain analytics firm Santiment examined how different-sized Bitcoin wallets are behaving on the network, which overall creates a very neutral signal for crypto's next few weeks.

    According to Santiment, Bitcoin whales with 10 and 10,000 BTC have accumulated 2,997 BTC since Jan. 1, 2025, indicating increased confidence in Bitcoin's long-term prospects.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin Nears $100,000 as Six-Day Rally Powers 2025 Surge: Details
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 11:42
    Bitcoin Nears $100,000 as Six-Day Rally Powers 2025 Surge: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    'Rumors Not True': Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin Reserve Push
    XRP in 2025: What's Next for Ripple? Austin King Shares His Take
    Bitcoin Could Crash to $50,000 Before Its Starts Rallying, Tom Lee Says
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 2,221%, Here's What's Happening

    This holder class (10-10,000 BTC wallets), according to the report, were the main beneficiaries of the last bull rally because they accumulated significantly, while others panicked and sought to time the tops. These have accumulated a staggering 257,000 BTC since Oct. 1 and 199,000 BTC since Nov. 5. Since the end of the year, their accumulation levels have cooled slightly. However, they have added 2,997 BTC since Jan. 1, 2025.

    Bitcoin wallets accumulating

    Santiment also examines the behavior of other Bitcoin wallets. The 0.1-10 BTC wallet tier dumped an astounding 84,521 Bitcoin between Oct. 13 and Dec. 27, mostly fueling the whale and shark bag as well as price increases. Since then, however, these wallets have accumulated 5,604 BTC.

    Related
    Bitcoin Countdown: Less Than 1.2 Million BTC Left to Mine
    Tue, 12/24/2024 - 14:58
    Bitcoin Countdown: Less Than 1.2 Million BTC Left to Mine
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    A similar pattern is observed for 0-0.1 BTC wallets. During the recent bull run from October to Dec. 24, these small traders were continuously taking profits, often too early. This dumping pattern came to an end in the last few days of 2024. Since Dec. 29, they have added a small 585 BTC back into their bags as a small effort to "buy the dip." However, this is virtually flat when compared to their typical movements.

    Santiment also examines the growth in Bitcoin nonempty wallets. From Oct. 13 until the end of 2024, there was a net reduction of a little over 130,000 Bitcoin wallets, providing ample justification for the bull run that ensued. Since then, there has been some growth, with an additional 84,700 wallets.

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up 5.97% in the last 24 hours to $96,107.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 16:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Major 50% Move as Bollinger Bands Signal
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 16:10
    JPMorgan Predicts XRP ETF Might Attract $8 Billion, Peter Brandt Shares 3 Bitcoin Price Scenarios That Could Shape 2025, 480 Billion PEPE Transferred in Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    KK MINER Offers New Opportunities for Dogecoin (DOGE) Audience
    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Whale Alert: 2,997 BTC Scooped up by This Key Holder Class
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Major 50% Move as Bollinger Bands Signal
    JPMorgan Predicts XRP ETF Might Attract $8 Billion, Peter Brandt Shares 3 Bitcoin Price Scenarios That Could Shape 2025, 480 Billion PEPE Transferred in Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD