Curve (CRV) Rallied by 15% in Last 24 Hours: Details

News
Wed, 05/04/2022 - 12:17
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Curve leads cryptocurrency market with 15% price increase in the last 24 hours
Curve (CRV) Rallied by 15% in Last 24 Hours: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Curve DAO token CRV leads the cryptocurrency market with a 15% price increase in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, CRV is the most profitable asset from the top 100 of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

While there were no fundamental updates tied to Curve, the rising price of the underlying token may be tied to market and trend factors like the shift in investors' sentiment, which is now leaning toward less risky options like liquidity provision and stablecoin staking.

Related
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Calls Out SEC Delay Tactics, Opposing Request to File Additional Briefs on Hinman Emails

So far, decentralized platforms in May are seeing an inflow of funds as the total TVL on all platforms and blockchains rose from $195 billion to $200 billion in the first four days of the month. While the rise in the TVL is not significant, it still reflects the sentiment on the cryptocurrency market.

Abracadabra's buying spree

According to the most recent "What'up on curve" article, Abra grabbed 5.78 million CRV per $2.33 for a token. The purchase pulled 90% of CRV on deposit at FTX, leaving only 575,000 CRV in liquidity left on the exchange.

The project‌ does not seem to stay in one place as it constantly updates users on new funds, joining Curve Wars and the opening of new pools. The most recent news included the opening of TheCitadel_DAO.

Curve will consider reducing fees as the new model has been presented, which will also increase the holdings of the DAO despite decreasing the income of a specific pool.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple Co-Founder Praises California Governor's Executive Order on Crypto
05/04/2022 - 20:05
Ripple Co-Founder Praises California Governor's Executive Order on Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BREAKING: Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Announces Biggest Rate Hike in 22 Years
05/04/2022 - 18:07
BREAKING: Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Announces Biggest Rate Hike in 22 Years
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Valkyrie Launches Trust That Invests Directly in Avalanche
05/04/2022 - 16:20
Valkyrie Launches Trust That Invests Directly in Avalanche
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya