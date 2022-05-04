71 Billion SHIB Added by Major Investor as SHIB Returns as Whales' Biggest Holding

Whale who bought 300 billion Shiba on Tuesday has purchased another 71 billion meme tokens and nearly a million MATIC

Whales continue to acquire Shiba Inu, despite the coin showing an 11% drop over the past week. A large investor on the Ethereum chain has bought close to 71 billion Shiba Inu, while the token has recovered its place as the largest holding apart from FTT.

70.6 billion Shib added by this whale

As per a recent tweet published by WhaleStats on-chain data tracker focused on the largest wallets on the Ethereum chain, a whale with a wallet called "BlueWhale0073" has bought a total of 70,606,169,414 Shiba Inu.

This amount of crypto was worth $1,440,365 at the time of purchase.

On May 3, U.Today reported that the same crypto whale spent $6,149,369 buying 300,997,019,465 SHIB.

Aside from SHIB, earlier today, "BlueWhale0073" bought 959,068 MATIC worth $1,024,285.

SHIB returns as whales' biggest holding

WhaleStats has also reported that the second biggest meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, has flipped FTT to regain its position as the largest crypto holding in the USD equivalent among the largest 100 whales.

At the time of this writing, the biggest 100 Ethereum wallets hold $961,204,646 worth of Shiba Inu, making it 15.13% of their comprised portfolio. On April 3, for the first time over the past week, the SHIB stash held by whales cumulatively fell below the $1 billion level, where it remains now.

FTT follows it closely with $859,144,254, which is 13.52% of the whales' portfolio.

MATIC tokens comprise only as little as 3.08%, with the wallets holding $196,079,926 worth of Polygon's native token.