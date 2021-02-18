CryptoLocally P2P Exchange Adds Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL) as GIV Community Approves Listing

Following GIV community approval, peer-to-peer trading platform CryptoLocally adds two major altcoins to its assets suite

Peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange platform CryptoLocally shared the names of two assets approved by its community for listing. To meet the needs of its customers, the platform adds overhyped memetic crypto token Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL), a core native asset of Solana high-performance blockchain.

GIV community approves DOGE and SOL listing

According to the press release shared with U.Today, retail peer-to-peer crypto trading platform CryptoLocally adds two new assets. This upgrade was approved by the holders of GIV token, a native utility and governance asset of CryptoLocally.

A voting mechanism dubbed GIVernance green-lighted adding Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) to the platform's range of assets.

Within the framework of this community-driven governance model, the proposal to list DOGE and SOL had been submitted by the platform’s enthusiasts with GIV tokens. With the approval of the majority of GIV community members, the new assets become available for trading on CryptoLocally against fiat currencies.

Introducing DOGE and SOL

Dogecoin (DOGE) blockchain was launched in 2013 as a fork of the “digital silver,” Litecoin (LTC). DOGE tokens utilize the Scrypt algorithm and can be mined on Litecoin’s equipment.

As covered by U.Today previously, it made headlines in 2021 after being endorsed by Tesla’s Elon Musk and a 1,000 per cent pump.

Solana (SOL) is an asset of Solana blockchain, an Ethereum killer with 1000+ TPS bandwidth. Launched in mainnet in 2020, Solana (SOL) already hosts numerous dApps including Serum DEX and released its own version of the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) stablecoin.

CryptoLocally launches DOGE and SOL trading in fiat pairs

With CryptoLocally, both currencies will be available for purchasing with fiat money. All operations of CryptoLocally are decentralized: the exchange is carried out via smart contract escrow infrastructure.

Bitcoin (BTC) and dozens of popular altcoins are available for trading on CryptoLocally. Clients of the service can exchange them with fiat in many ways: through personal meetings, payment processors and even bank transfers.

CryptoLocally released its utility token, GIV, in ERC-20 and BEP-2 versions to allow its community of customers to participate in approving crucial protocol updates.