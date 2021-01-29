ENG
Dogecoin (DOGE) Comes Close to Flipping XRP After Soaring 1,000 Percent in 24 Hours

Fri, 01/29/2021 - 05:29
Alex Dovbnya
The richest person on the planet has helped Doge come close to surpassing XRP
The GameStop madness has sipped into the cryptocurrency market, with meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) rallying over 1,000 percent in just 24 hours. It peaked at $0.0875 on the Binance exchange at 04:01 a.m. UTC.

Dogecoin
Dogecoin — which was originally created as a joke — came close to surpassing Cardano (ADA) and XRP by market capitalization. It was valued at more than $10 billion at its peak.  

The momentum of the meme coin was bolstered by another shout-out from Tesla CEO Elon Musk who tweeted a magazine cover with the “Vogue” title.           

Dogue
GameStop Vibes: Dogecoin (DOGE) Collapses 35 Percent in Minutes
GameStop Vibes: Dogecoin (DOGE) Collapses 35 Percent in Minutes

After violently retracing to $0.055, Dogecoin recovered to $0.079 in minutes.

