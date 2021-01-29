Dogecoin (DOGE) Comes Close to Flipping XRP After Soaring 1,000 Percent in 24 Hours

The richest person on the planet has helped Doge come close to surpassing XRP

The GameStop madness has sipped into the cryptocurrency market, with meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) rallying over 1,000 percent in just 24 hours. It peaked at $0.0875 on the Binance exchange at 04:01 a.m. UTC.

Image by tradingview.com

Dogecoin — which was originally created as a joke — came close to surpassing Cardano (ADA) and XRP by market capitalization. It was valued at more than $10 billion at its peak.



The momentum of the meme coin was bolstered by another shout-out from Tesla CEO Elon Musk who tweeted a magazine cover with the “Vogue” title.

Image by @elonmusk

After violently retracing to $0.055, Dogecoin recovered to $0.079 in minutes.