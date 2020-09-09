SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 15:57
Something titleSomething title
Alex Dovbnya
Tether's Solana integration makes SOL skyrocket 40 percent
SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The Solana (SOL) token soared over 40 percent after its eponymous layer-one blockchain solution was integrated by stablecoin issuer Tether.

In its announcement dated Sept. 9, Tether claims that the collaboration will allow institutions to trade the USDT stablecoin at "Nasdaq speeds."

USDT's integration into the Solana network will facilitate the building of ultra high-speed, low-cost decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. In addition to Solana, USDt also supports Algorand, Ethereum, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni, Tron, and Bitcoin Cash's Standard Ledger Protocol.

After paring some of its gains, SOL is still down 30 percent from its Sept. 1 high of $4.96.

Solana
Image by tradingview.com

Searching for scalability

Solana became the eighth blockchain supported by Tether following the recent addition of the OMG Network.

While the lion's share of the USDT supply still resides on Ethereum, the stablecoin issuer is now turning to other networks due to Ethereum's scaling issues.

The high-throughput blockchain can process up to 60,000 transactions per second (TPS) without relying on sharding, one of the key features of Ethereum 2.0.

Ethereum, on the other hand, is only capable of processing about 15 TPS, which is hindering the growth of the decentralized finance industry where USDT has a prominent place.

The fact that it costs only $0.00001 to send a USDT transaction makes it an attractive alternative to Ethereum, whose gas fees reached a fresh all-time high of nearly $5 on Sept. 1.

Related Solana - Cracking the Scalability Challenge with Proof of History
Related
Solana - Cracking the Scalability Challenge with Proof of History

Solana's other partners

The SOL token also had a spike of similar magnitude after cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX chose Solana to build its on-chain cryptocurrency ecosystem from scratch.

In June, the embattled Kin cryptocurrencywhich was launched by popular social media network Kikalso moved to the Solana blockchain from Stellar.

Earlier this year, Solana also teamed up with Chainlink to build a super fast oracle that updates in less than a second.

#SOL News#Tether News#USDT
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

NYDFS Chief Says Cryptocurrency Is “Very Important” as Alternative to Financial System NYDFS Chief Says Cryptocurrency Is “Very Important” as Alternative to Financial System
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 minutes ago

NYDFS Chief Says Cryptocurrency Is “Very Important” as Alternative to Financial System

Alex Dovbnya
"Utility Settlement Coin" Backed by Top 13 Banks Unlikely to Launch This Year, Here's Why "Utility Settlement Coin" Backed by Top 13 Banks Unlikely to Launch This Year, Here's Why
Latest Cryptocurrency News
4 hours ago

"Utility Settlement Coin" Backed by Top 13 Banks Unlikely to Launch This Year, Here's Why

Yuri Molchan
Klever.io Inks Strategic Partnership with Binance-Backed Travala.com, Planning To Integrate KLV As Travel Payment Option Klever.io Inks Strategic Partnership with Binance-Backed Travala.com, Planning To Integrate KLV As Travel Payment Option
Latest Cryptocurrency News
3 hours ago

Klever.io Inks Strategic Partnership with Binance-Backed Travala.com, Planning To Integrate KLV As Travel Payment Option

Yuri Molchan